Grassley: FBI Received ‘Criminal Information’ From Over 40 Confidential Sources on Biden Family – FBI Washington Field Office Shut Down Reporting!

On Wednesday, Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed that the FBI received ‘criminal information’ from over 40 confidential human sources on Joe, Hunter, and James Biden – dating back to Joe Biden’s time as Vice President.

According to Grassley’s letter which was obtained by Fox News, the task force in the Washington Field Office shut down the reporting from the sources which eventually halted investigative activity.

“Based on the information provided to my office over a period of years by multiple credible whistleblowers, there appears to be an effort within the Justice Department and FBI to shut down investigative activity relating to the Biden family,” Grassley wrote in a letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray. “Such decisions point to significant political bias infecting the decision-making of not only the Attorney General and FBI Director, but also line agents and prosecutors.”

Grassley wrote: “Our Republic cannot survive such a political infection and you have an obligation to this country to clear the air.”

Fox News reported:

The FBI maintained more than 40 confidential human sources on various criminal matters related to the Biden family, including Joe Biden, dating back to his time as vice president, according to information obtained by Sen. Chuck Grassley. The confidential human sources “provided criminal information to the FBI relating to Joe Biden, James Biden, and Hunter Biden.” Those confidential human sources were managed by multiple FBI field offices across the nation—including the FBI’s Seattle Field Office. But Grassley learned that an FBI task force within the Washington Field Office sought to, and in some cases, successfully, shut down reporting and information from those sources by falsely discrediting the information as foreign disinformation. That effort “caused investigative activity to cease.” However, despite those efforts by the FBI task force, Grassley said in at least one instance, a confidential human source and its information had been vetted by multiple U.S. attorney’s offices, which found “no hits to known sources of Russian disinformation.”

Over the summer Grassley released an FBI document showing Joe Biden was involved in a $10 million bribery scheme with Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky.

The FD-1023 form alleged then-Vice President Joe Biden FORCED Zlochevsky, a Ukrainian oligarch, to pay himself and his son Hunter Biden a total of $10 million.

According to the document, Biden’s bribery arrangement was described as “poluchili,” which is Russian crime slang for being “forced or coerced to pay.”

Per the FD-1023:

According to the FBI’s confidential human source, executives for Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company, brought Hunter Biden on the board to “protect us through his dad, from all kinds of problems.” At the time, Burisma was seeking to do business in the United States, but was facing a corruption investigation in Ukraine, led by then-Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. Regarding that investigation’s impact on its ambitions in North America, Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky reportedly said, “Don’t worry Hunter will take care of all of those issues through his dad.” Zlochevsky reportedly stated that he had to pay $5 million to Hunter Biden and $5 million to Joe Biden, an arrangement he described as ‘poluchili,’ which is Russian crime slang for being “forced or coerced to pay,” according to the document.

Also, according to the document, Zlochevsky claims to have text messages and recordings that show he was FORCED to pay the Bidens to ensure Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was fired.



Viktor Shokin

Zlochevsky also retained two documents, presumably financial records, as evidence of the arrangement, according to the document.

Per the FD-1023:

Zlochevsky claimed to have many text messages and recordings that show that he was coerced into paying the Bidens to ensure Shokin was fired. Specifically, he claimed to have two recordings with Joe Biden and 15 recordings with Hunter Biden. Zlochevsky also retained two documents, presumably financial records, as evidence of the arrangement, but said he didn’t send any funds directly to the “Big Guy,” a term understood to be a reference to Joe Biden. References to the “Big Guy” surfaced in communications involving other Biden family business arrangements independent of the Burisma arrangement. Zlochevsky claimed it would take investigators 10 years to uncover the illicit payments to the Bidens, according to the document.

Joe Biden publicly bragged about bribing Ukraine with $1 billion to fire Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General who was investigating Burisma corruption.

I “said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. He got fired,” Biden said in 2018.

WATCH:

REMINDER: Joe Biden bragged about bribing Ukraine with $1 BILLION to fire the prosecutor investigating Hunter's company. I "said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. He got fired." pic.twitter.com/SKkRGtwQCW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 20, 2023

Congressional Republicans are currently spearheading an impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden related to his international influence peddling operation.