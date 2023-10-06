Governor Abbott Announces Third Special Session Agenda: Texas to Authorize Arrests for Illegal Entry, Imposes Up to 20-Year Prison for Non-Compliance and Illegal Re-entry

On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) announced the agenda for the third special legislative session, set to commence at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 9.

The Governor’s proclamation outlines a series of initiatives aimed at addressing key issues facing the state, including education freedom, border security, public safety, and COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

“I am bringing the Texas Legislature back for Special Session #3 to continue building on the achievements we accomplished during the 88th Regular Legislative Session and two special sessions this summer,” said Governor Abbott.

One of the most groundbreaking aspects of this special session is the Governor’s intent to enact state-level immigration laws that mirror federal laws, which the Biden regime has been criticized for not enforcing.

“Texas will also pass laws to mirror the federal immigration laws President Joe Biden refuses to enforce that will reduce illegal immigration and enhance the safety of Texans.”

For the first time in the state’s history, Texas will subject individuals to arrest for illegal entry from a foreign nation. All licensed law enforcement officers in the state will be authorized to arrest or remove any person who illegally enters Texas. Those who refuse to comply with removal orders could face penalties of up to 20 years in prison.

In a bid to deter repeated illegal entry, the state will also impose a penalty of up to 20 years in prison for those who attempt to re-enter Texas illegally after removal.

Also on the agenda is the introduction of legislation that would provide education savings accounts for all Texas schoolchildren. This move aims to empower parents to choose the best educational options for their children, whether that be public, private, or homeschooling.

The agenda includes legislation concerning public safety, security, environmental quality, and property ownership in specific areas, such as the Colony Ridge development in Liberty County, Texas.

In response to growing concerns about personal freedoms, the session will also consider legislation that would prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates by private employers.

From the press release: