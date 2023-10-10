NEVER FORGET: Today American Patriot Ashli Babbitt Would Have Been 38-Years-Old – Please Help Ashli’s Mother Continue Her Fight for Justice

On October 10, 1985, a beautiful patriot was born, Ashli Elizabeth. She was a daughter, a wife, a sister, and a soldier with a strong patriotic spirit that guided her life to live it to its fullest.

It was that patriotic spirit and her love of country that brought Ashli to her nation’s Capitol on the 6th of January 2021. Tragically, Ashli was murdered by Lt Michael Byrd, while protesting an election that millions believed lacked integrity.

A beautiful patriot gone too soon, she was only 35.

As Ashli’s 3rd heavenly birthday approaches we say a prayer for courage and strength to continue this fight for justice, for Ashli, and for others being persecuted by this regime.

Today would have been Ashli's 38th birthday.

Michelle (Micki) Witthoeft, Ashli’s mother, believes she is doing what Ashli would be doing, fighting for her country, fighting for her people, and demanding liberty and justice for a lost America.

Ashli’s spirit is alive and thriving through her Mother, who calls for justice every day for over a year at a nightly vigil for her daughter, and others outside the prison in Washington DC. We know Ashli should be here today eating cake and celebrating with her family, but that was taken from them.

In celebration of Ashli’s birthday, there will be a gathering at the United States Capitol today, October 10th, at 5 pm to 6 pm to lay flowers and remember our forever patriot. The celebration will continue at the vigil with fellowship, cake, and the Star Spangled Banner sung by the Jan 6 Prison Choir.

Over 1,000 days have passed and the financial weight of holding the vigil and the continued fight in DC is not cheap

