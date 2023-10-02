German Leftists Freak Out and Call for Censorship After Elon Musk Points Out 8 German NGO Ships Are Dumping Illegal Aliens into Italy and Germany’s Conservative AfD Party Wants It to Stop

The leftist government in Germany is furious after Elon Musk outed them for funding at least 8 German NGO ships to pick up illegal aliens off the African coast and dump them in Italy.

The international left has been doing this for years. They are actually paying for the invasion and funding NGO ships to make it possible.

The warped do-gooders from Germany believe they are “rescuing” poor Africans and giving them a better life – in Italy! There should be an immediate transfer of these thousands of illegal aliens directly to Germany after they make land in Italy.

The radical leftists in Germany are also furious with Elon Musk because he apparently supports the populist AfD party that is anti-illegal immigration in his tweet.

After Elon posted his tweet the German Foreign Office immediately tweeted out how proud they are to be “saving lives.”

Elon then shot back with this epic response… “It has invasion vibes.”

So you’re actually proud of it. Interesting. Frankly, I doubt that a majority of the German public supports this. Have you run a poll? Surely it is a violation of the sovereignty of Italy for Germany to transport vast numbers of illegal immigrants to Italian soil? Has invasion… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2023

Germany’s Jungefreiheit covered the fireworks.

Musk follows up and talks about “invasion”

In addition: According to Italian police documents, which Focus is currently reporting on, there were already close contacts between German NGOs and smugglers between 2017 and 2020. In some organizations this is said to have gone so far that the smugglers were greeted in a friendly manner. Musk therefore did not leave the Baerbock Ministry’s claim unanswered. He replied to the office: “ So you are really proud of it. Interesting. To be honest, I doubt that the majority of the German public supports this. Have you conducted a survey? Surely it is a violation of Italy’s sovereignty for Germany to transport large quantities of illegal immigrants onto Italian soil? Has invasion vibes.” There is outrage in Italy

Musk publicly wrote to another user who posted a graphic showing the difference between smuggling and sea rescue: “Sounds more like human trafficking than saving lives. “ Sounds a lot more like human trafficking than saving lives. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2023 That’s because it is human trafficking – not life saving! It is human trafficking. pic.twitter.com/wBwRSFziM7 — Alex B. (@maisumcarneiro) September 30, 2023 Musk is not alone in his criticism. Even in Italy, which is the main target of German rescue tugboats, there is great outrage over the left-wing extremist German ship crews. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wrote an outraged letter to Chancellor Olaf Scholz in which she sharply criticized the millions in funding for NGOs, some of which even have family connections to leading Green politicians in Germany . Baerbock alone donated two million euros in tax money to the groups. The AfD, whose election was called for in the post answered by Musk, also joined the debate. The party’s official account on Twitter replied to the entrepreneur: “The federal government is not saving lives, but risking them. In the first half of 2023, 2,500 migrants drowned in the Mediterranean, lured by German politics. “

In typical leftist fashion, after they were exposed by Elon Musk the German Greens called for censorship of Twitter.

Via JungeFreiheit – Since Musk’s contributions, there has been anger and indignation in the traffic light coalition. For example, the Green Party member of the Bundestag Sven Kindler wrote that Meloni and Musk were “fascists”.