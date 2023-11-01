‘General Hospital’ Star Tyler Christopher Dead at 50 Following a Cardiac Event in His Apartment

American actor Tyler Christopher, best known for his Emmy-nominated role in General Hospital, has died at the age of 50.

Tyler Christopher passed away in his San Diego apartment following a cardiac event, as confirmed by Christopher’s former “General Hospital” co-star Maurice Benard.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment,” Benard wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

“Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him.

“Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father.”

Christopher’s career spanned over two decades, earning him five Daytime Emmy nominations and one win. He portrayed Nikolas Cassadine on “General Hospital” from 1996 to 2016 and Stefan DiMera on “Days of Our Lives” from 2018 to 2019.

Despite his on-screen success, Christopher faced personal challenges, including struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. Maurice Benard noted that Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment. He openly spoke about his struggles, aiming to destigmatize mental health issues and encourage others to seek help.

According to Yahoo News, Christopher was married to ESPN reporter Brienne Pedigo from 2008 until their divorce in 2021. The couple shared two children, Greysun James Christopher and Boheme Christopher. He was also previously married to “Desperate Housewives” alum Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004.