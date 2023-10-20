Gen. Flynn Releases Statement – Says He Believes Q is a “Major Psyop”

Lt. General Flynn took to X recently and shared his take on “Q”.

Gen. Flynn released the statement in response to a video of a recent interview he did with Dave from X22, where he shared that the U.S. military cannot just go rogue like a banana republic but that the military must abide by the Constitution and acts on the order of the duly elected.

Here’s my take on Q…I believe it is a major psyop and from what I can tell, it or they or whatever or whoever is “running this op” has done a major disservice. What I see are a bunch of people sitting and waiting for something to happen instead of doing what I have been calling for now for quite some time (LOCAL ACTION). The nonsense about trump is still the president and the military is coming to the rescue is just that…nonsense. I wasn’t belittling Dave (he’s a big boy), I was being brutally honest (like it or not or believe it or not). Rome is burning Nero and the bucket brigade is getting low on water. And like it or not (I don’t), we have a person in the WH that is there following a constitutional process…note I didn’t say fair election (which I don’t believe occurred). Lastly, I so respect your smart statement and most definitely appreciate your support as well as Dave’s (I’m a big fan of X22). I also appreciate the support by many of the digital soldiers who did and do support me. Thank you will never be enough. However, I want us to face reality for what it is and it is staring us in the face currently and it is ugly. But never ever give up and trust me, there will always be silver linings, we just have to find them and exploit them as soon and for as long as possible. God bless

Since the 2020 election concluded, Flynn has been a man of his word and very active locally.

The Gateway Pundit reported back during the midterms that Flynn volunteered to be a poll watcher in Florida.

