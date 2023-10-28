Gaza: Elon Musk Says He Will Provide Starlink to UN and Humanitarian Groups After Israel Cut Communications in Hamas-Controlled War Zone

by

Elon Musk said on Saturday he will provide Starlink satellite internet service to humanitarian groups in Hamas-controlled Gaza after Israel cut communications in the Gaza strip as it ramped up attacks in response to the October 7 massacre of Israelis by Palestinians from Gaza. Musk has similarly allowed use of Starlink in Ukraine to allow non-combat communications to help the country after it was invaded by Russia in 2022.

A hashtag campaign, #starlinkforgaza trended on X Friday and Saturday.

The billionaire Musk, who owns Starlink, posted on X, which he also owns, in response to a complaint by ‘Hamas squad’ member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) about Israel cutting communications in Gaza that said, “Cutting off all communication to a population of 2.2 million is unacceptable. Journalists, medical professionals, humanitarian efforts, and innocents are all endangered. I do not know how such an act can be defended. The United States has historically denounced this practice.”

Ocasio-Cortez was responding to a post by Husam Zomlot, Ambassador, Head of Palestinian Mission to the UK, “I have been trying to reach my family in Gaza for hours with no success. All telecommunications and internet have been cut, while Israeli strikes is literally destroying Gaza from air land and sea. How many more innocent people: children, parents and grandparents will be murdered before the world steps in?”

Musk said to Ocasio-Cortez, “Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza. [ComStar]”

Musk said he will also provide Starlink to UN agencies operating in Gaza, “We will support the UN and other internationally recognized aid groups”

Earlier Saturday Musk replied to a concerned physician, Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis, saying, “It is not clear who has authority for ground links in Gaza, but do we know that no terminal has requested a connection in that area,” and, “No terminals from Gaza have attempted to communicate with our constellation. SpaceX will support communication links with internationally recognized aid organizations.”

Musk questioned Israel’s move to cut communication to Gaza, saying, “A communications blackout does seem questionable”

Musk also posted, “ComStar Interdict”, which has over 10 million views.

Dr. Loupis later praised Musk, “Due to our #starlinkforgaza posts, @elonmusk has now announced that he’ll provide internet for the people of Gaza. A true hero. Thank you”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, also thanked Musk, “Thanks @elonmusk. We could really benefit from Starlink to try getting in touch with our staff and health facilities in Gaza. How can we make it happen?”

