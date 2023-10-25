Frontline News: Islamic Groups Infiltrate US Defense Establishment

As reported earlier – House Republicans claim the US. Special Envoy to Iran Robert Malley, “may have had a compromising tie to the Iranian regime.”

Robert Malley, a deranged Trump hater, has already been suspended from his position with the Biden regime. The FBI is investigating him and whether or not he mishandled classified information.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) told FOX News on Thursday that Malley’s security violations were so serious that he was suspended without pay, and his security clearances were suspended as well.

Malley was the Biden regime’s Iran envoy during negotiations on restarting the Iran nuclear deal.

Rep. Michael McCaul: “He’s a special envoy for Iran. He is the principal architect, the negotiator on the Iran deal to resurrect the Iran deal. And the concern is that we tried to get him before my committee to testify, to brief us on Iran, and he was basically AWOL. And then we found out that he was suspended without pay because he had problems with his security clearance. He had compromised classified information, we think, with Iran, and now there’s a wider investigation into this. You can’t make this stuff up, Martha. I mean, between that and the $6 billion they’ve pledged to put into Iran, the largest state sponsor of terror, all in the name of getting another JCPOA deal done, it’s not acceptable to House Republicans.

Now Frontline News has much more on the Islamic groups that have infiltrated the US Department of Defense.

This article was originally published at Frontline News.