FOX News Reporter Trey Yingst Comes Under Fire During Live Broadcast in Southern Israel – VIDEO

by

FOX News Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst has been reporting from Israel all week since the bloody attacks by Hamas left 1,300 Israelis dead last weekend in southern Israel.

On Thuesday, Trey Yingst was with Isreali soldiers near the Gaza Strip when he they came under attack. Yingst ran and hit the ground as shots were fired.

The Israeli soldiers captured the suspected Gaza militant who was stripped down to his underwear and arrested.

Via Midnight Rider.

Earlier in the day Trey Yingst traveled to Be’eri in southern Israel. This was a community that was hit hard by Hamas on Saturday.

Warning on content.

