Florida Republican Assembly Issues Declaration Urging DeSantis to End Presidential Campaign and Return to Florida to Govern the State Again

The Florida Republican Assembly issued a declaration calling for Governor Ron DeSantis to come home to Florida and get back to governing the state.

Most people in Florida were very happy with how Governor DeSantis governed the state once he was elected governor. Most would agree that overall he handled COVID well and has done many good things while governor.

DeSantis was reelected in 2022 and most Floridians believed he could make a good VP pick for President Trump and were surprised when he decided to run for president.

DeSantis had to have the Florida law changed in order to run for President and held back his announcement until the law was changed. He then joined the race with a thud when he came out on Twitter, and it bombed.

DeSantis has not done well in the primaries but no GOP candidate has done well in the primaries other than President Trump. Now the Florida Republican Assembly is calling for his return. They released a declaration requesting that DeSantis come back to Florida and begin governing the state again.

Here is their declaration:

ARTICLE IV, SECTION 1(A), OF THE FLORIDA CONSTITUTION CLEARLY STATES THAT THE GOVERNOR SHALL TAKE CARE THAT THE LAWS OF THE STATE BE FAITHFULLY EXECUTED, SHALL COMMISSION ALL OFFICERS OF THE STATE AND COUNTIES, AND TRANSACT ALL NECESSARY BUSINESS WITH THE OFFICERS OF GOVERNMENT. WHEREAS, Governor Ron DeSantis was elected to serve the people of the State of Florida and to complete his four-year term, and WHEREAS, Governor Ron DeSantis has been using his position as Governor to campaign for the office of the President of the United States, taking him away from his official duties and responsibilities to the citizens of Florida, frequently at taxpayer expense, and WHEREAS, Governor DeSantis’ Presidential campaign has been met with a lack of enthusiasm by voters nationally and has not gained any significant momentum, in fact to the contrary and WHEREAS, Governor DeSantis’ Presidential campaign has caused a distraction in the mechanism of government within Florida and the interests of Florida residents have been placed secondary to those of his presidential campaign. Public issues in dire need of attention or correction are the following; home owners and auto insurance of which premiums have sky rocketed, banning the jab (no mandatory required vaccines), correction of omissions and defects in the 2022 open carry legislation, legislation prohibiting any presence of non-Florida law enforcement agency’s such “the Capitol Police” within Florida, demands for justice for the January 6, Washington D.C. political prisoners of whom on a daily basis more and more hidden exculpatory evidence continues to surface indicating that January 6 was indeed a 2020 Pelosi / Schumer sponsored uniquely American replay of the 1933 Berlin Reichstag fire. Additionally, legislation prohibiting Florida’s assimilation into the World Economic Forum (WEF), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the United Nations based Vienna Organization falsely known for implying its advocacy of security and cooperation (OSCE/ODIHR) but in reality, known for unlawful interference in elections. And for strengthening and enforcement of protections against unlawful and corrupt persecution and prosecution of American citizens. All these and more are issues in need of immediate action by Governor DeSantis. THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Florida Republican Assembly urges Governor Ron DeSantis to conclude his presidential campaign and return to Florida to continue to serve out the remainder of his term as Governor. Furthermore, the Florida Republican Assembly requests that Governor DeSantis rededicate himself to the needs of Florida residents and prioritize their interests over his personal political ambitions. The Florida Republican Assembly recognizes that campaigning for office is an important aspect of the political process, but elected officials must always prioritize the needs of their constituents. We call upon Governor DeSantis and all elected officials of Florida to fulfill their duties with integrity and commitment to the people. Public service is a privilege, not a career advancement opportunity, and elected officials must always place the interests of their constituents first. WITNESS, my hand and seal verifying the forgoing resolution adopted by unanimous vote, this 27* day of October, in the year of our Lord 2023.

Floridians want Governor DeSantis to come home and again do a great job in running his state.