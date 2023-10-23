FLASHBACK: Leaked Audio Reveals Election Denier Hillary Clinton Suggests Rigging Palestine Election in 2006

On October 28, 2016, the New York Observer, owned by former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, released a leaked audio clip from back in 2006 in which Hillary Clinton proposed rigging a foreign election to achieve the desired outcome that she wanted.

The media did not report on the audio clip when it was released in 2016 because it would have been extremely damaging to then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The Gateway Pundit was one of the few news outlets in 2016 that covered this explosive report.

The audio, which is making rounds again on various news platforms due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, captured Hillary Clinton, during her tenure as a U.S. Senator, discussing the idea of rigging the Palestinian elections to ensure the “right” outcome.

NY Observer reported:

On September 5, 2006, Eli Chomsky was an editor and staff writer for the Jewish Press, and Hillary Clinton was running for a shoo-in re-election as a U.S. senator. Her trip making the rounds of editorial boards brought her to Brooklyn to meet the editorial board of the Jewish Press. The tape was never released and has only been heard by the small handful of Jewish Press staffers in the room. According to Chomsky, his old-school audiocassette is the only existent copy and no one has heard it since 2006, until today when he played it for the Observer. Speaking to the Jewish Press about the January 25, 2006, election for the second Palestinian Legislative Council (the legislature of the Palestinian National Authority), Clinton weighed in about the result, which was a resounding victory for Hamas (74 seats) over the U.S.-preferred Fatah (45 seats).

One of the striking revelations from the tape is Senator Clinton’s critique of the U.S.’s push for elections in the Palestinian territories. Referring to the January 25, 2006, election for the second Palestinian Legislative Council, Clinton expressed regret over the U.S.’s encouragement for an election which eventually saw Hamas clinching a victory over the U.S.-preferred Fatah. She went on to suggest that had the U.S. decided to influence the elections, it should have ensured a favorable outcome.

This sentiment, as recalled by Chomsky, was shocking as it came from a national leader, implying a tolerance towards meddling in foreign elections.

In the audio, Clinton is heard saying, “I do not think we should have pushed for an election in the Palestinian territories. I think that was a big mistake. And if we were going to push for an election, then we should have made sure that we did something to determine who was going to win.”

Let that sink in: she advocated for rigging the results of an election in another country; how much more so her own?