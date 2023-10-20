“F**king Talk to His Stupid Ass – You Must be a B*tch to Marry a F***ing Ugly Motherf***er like That” – Wife of RINO Holdout Gets Threatening Call (Audio)

“You Should F**king Talk to His Stupid Ass – You Must be a B*tch to Marry a F***ing Ugly Motherf***er like That”

The wife of a RINO holdout who is against Jim Jordan as Speaker received a threatening call from an outraged Republican constituent.

The politician and his wife turned the recording over to CNN – which tells you everything about this worthless RINO.

Fake news host Jake Tapper played the audio on CNN on Thursday.

Caller: “He’s a f***ing warmongering piece of sh*t… I’m putting all your information over the internet now.”

Caller: “We’re going to follow your ass. Every appointment you have.”

Caller: “You won’t go to the beauty parlor. You must be a b**ch to marry a f***ing ugly motherf***er like that.”

Here is the entire call.