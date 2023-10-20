“F**king Talk to His Stupid Ass – You Must be a B*tch to Marry a F***ing Ugly Motherf***er like That” – Wife of RINO Holdout Gets Threatening Call (Audio)

by

“You Should F**king Talk to His Stupid Ass – You Must be a B*tch to Marry a F***ing Ugly Motherf***er like That”

The wife of a RINO holdout who is against Jim Jordan as Speaker received a threatening call from an outraged Republican constituent.

The politician and his wife turned the recording over to CNN – which tells you everything about this worthless RINO.

Fake news host Jake Tapper played the audio on CNN on Thursday.

Caller: “He’s a f***ing warmongering piece of sh*t… I’m putting all your information over the internet now.”

Caller: “We’re going to follow your ass. Every appointment you have.”

Caller: “You won’t go to the beauty parlor. You must be a b**ch to marry a f***ing ugly motherf***er like that.”

Here is the entire call.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.