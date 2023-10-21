Fired Miami Dentist Defends Tearing Down Posters Of Missing Israeli Children

A Miami dentist was fired this week after video showed him tearing down posters of missing Israeli children after Hamas attacked Israel.

Ahmed Elkoussa, who worked for CG Smile was fired after a viral video on Thursday showed him tearing down the posters of the missing Israel kids.

He claims that he started to receive threatening messages after the video had surfaced. He even claimed a police officer gave him the idea.

CBS News reported:

MIAMI — A Miami dentist who was fired over a viral video that showed him and a friend taking down flyers with information on missing Israeli civilians believed to be kidnapped by Hamas said Thursday that the now infamous clip misrepresents his behavior. Ahmed Elkoussa said his former employer, CG Smile in Coral Gables, wrongly terminated his employment, and he is now receiving threatening messages for actions he claims were suggested by a police officer. “It was a viral video that was four seconds,” Elkoussa said. “I was doing something very peacefully for a good cause.”

The video was recorded by a man named Blake Warman. He said he recognized one of the men and wanted to document what was going on. After he posted it to Instagram, the video got world wide attention. Warman said he also received death threats and his business, a Bakery in Miami Beach was being given one-star reviews intentionally.

Elkoussa’s attorney said he might sue the dental practice for firing him.

Watch:

This kind of behavior has been on the increase since Hamas terrorists attacked Israel. The wave of anti-Semitism in the U.S. and abroad has dramatically gone up in the last two weeks.