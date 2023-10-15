Final Texts of Israeli American Family of Six Murdered by Hamas-“They’re Here. They’re Burning Us. We’re Suffocating,”

Over 1,300 Jews were murdered by Hamas terrorists, including nearly 300 kids. At least 120 Jews were also taken hostage and moved to Gaza.

The Gateway Pundit reported on documents released by MSNBC showing that Hamas killers were targeting elementary schools and a youth center when they stormed the border last week.

Hamas is still releasing videos of their fighters killing Jews for sport.

Now, relatives have shared the heartbreaking final text messages of an Israeli American family of six murdered by Hamas in their “safe rooms” at the family’s home in Nir Oz, a kibbutz on the outskirts of Gaza.

Yonatan (Johnny) Kedem Siman Tov, his wife Tamar Kedem-Siman Tov, 35, and their three children — 6-year-old twin girls Shahar and Arbel and 4-year-old son Omer, as well as Johnny’s mother Carol Siman Tov, 70, texted relatives that they initially made it to their safe rooms when the attack began.

The Independent reported Tamar texted a loved one, “Hi guys, we got into the shelter in our house, we are all (sic) going OK.”

After an hour, however, the texts stopped.

Johnny sent a final message to his sister Ranae Butler, “They’re here. They’re burning us. We’re suffocating.”

Hamas militants stormed their home and gunned down the entire family in their safe rooms.

Friends shared the heartbreaking news on social media.

One friend wrote on Facebook: Tamar Kedem-Siman Tov, תמר קדם סימן טוב a close friend of ours, was tragically murdered along with her husband Jony and their three beautiful children: Shachar (6), Arbel (6), and Omer (4), in their home in Kibutz Nir Oz during a brutal terrorist attack from Gaza. We’ve known Tamar for years, as she led Yishai during his university years in a special program. Our hearts are shattered. An entire family was killed by evil murderers who shot the children and parents simply because they were Jewish.

And this is just one story, among so many. It’s unbearable! Our brothers, brothers-in-law, friends, and neighbors in Israel—all have been called up for Miluim, and many of them are heading to the Gaza border. So many of them are leaving their wives in advanced pregnancy stages and with little kids. The fear and stress are paralyzing, and we place our trust in Hashem to strengthen the soldiers’ hands and bring them all back home safely.