Far Left Rep. Pramila Jayapal Concerned That Biden’s Professed Support for Israel May Cost Him Votes From Arab/Muslim Americans (VIDEO)

Far left Rep. Pramila Jayapal is apparently worried that Biden’s expressed support for Israel may cost him the votes of some Arab and Muslim Americans in 2024.

She made the remarks during Meet the Press yesterday, when she also compared Israel’s response to the Hamas attack on Israel to Russia’s “seige of Ukraine.”

Members of the ‘Squad’ have really taken their masks off over the last two weeks. It’s ugly.

Rep Jayapal warns President Biden, says he needs to be ‘careful’ about support for Israel Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., warned President Biden to be “careful” about his support for Israel on Sunday during an interview on NBC and said she needed to “call us to a higher moral place” as the war between Israel and Hamas continues. NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker asked Jayapal if she was concerned about Biden’s election chances as he might be losing support from Arab Americans. “I have been one of President Biden’s biggest supporters. I have been proud to be a partner as he has been courageous and strong on the domestic front. He has really called out the injustices for average working Americans across this country,” Jayapal said. Welker asked again if Biden’s chances would be weakened. “I think the president needs to be just as courageous on this issue so that we keep the unity within our country for the support of the incredible things he has done. He is, I think, you know, going to be challenged to explain an issue of this moral significance to people.

Here’s the video:

WATCH: @RepJayapal (D-Wash.) has been "one of President Biden's biggest supporters" but worries that his response to Israel will cost him support from Arab and Muslim voters. "I am certainly concerned about his approach. … He needs to call us to a higher moral place." pic.twitter.com/VT4jTCmgG6 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 29, 2023

Notice how she tried to suggest that the American people agree with her and the squad on this issue. That’s not true at all. She represents a radical minority.