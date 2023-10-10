“Fake News” – Prime Minister Netanyahu Refutes Claim from Egyptian Intelligence Official that Israel Ignored Warning that ‘Something Big’ Was Coming

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vehemently denied allegations that Israel had ignored warnings from Egyptian intelligence about an impending “big” operation by Hamas. The Prime Minister’s Office labeled the claims as “totally fake news.”

An anonymous Egyptian intelligence official told The Associated Press that Israel had been warned multiple times about “something big” being planned by the Gaza-based terror group, Hamas.

The official claimed that Egypt, which often acts as a mediator between Israel and Hamas, had been in frequent contact with Israeli officials about the looming threat.

“We have warned them an explosion of the situation is coming, and very soon, and it would be big. But they underestimated such warnings,” an Egyptian official told AP who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official went on to say that Israeli authorities were disproportionately focused on the West Bank, thereby downplaying the threat emanating from Gaza. The Netanyahu government, which has a strong base of support among West Bank settlers, has been pushing for increased security measures in the West Bank due to a surge in violence over the past 18 months, according to the Times of Israel.

According to the Ynet News, an Egyptian intelligence source claimed that Abbas Kamel, the head of Egypt’s General Intelligence Directorate, personally contacted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ten days before the massive attack to warn him of an impending “severe event originating from Gaza.”

The Egyptian insider claimed Netanyahu appeared unconcerned, stating that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) were already “overwhelmed” with tackling terrorism in the West Bank.

The Prime Minister’s Office has issued a strong statement denying the claims that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ignored advance warnings from Egypt about a significant Hamas operation.

“The report to the effect that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a message in advance from Egypt is absolutely false.”

“No message in advance has arrived from Egypt and the Prime Minister has neither spoken, nor met, with the head of Egyptian intelligence since the formation of the government, neither directly nor indirectly. This is totally fake news,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.