Fake News Holds a Party: Presidents of ABC, MSNBC, and Numerous Corrupt Media Hacks Attend Going Away Party for WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre – Peter Doocy Did Not Make the List

by

The presidents of ABC News and MSNBC attended a going away party last night for White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Kim Godwin the President of ABC News and Rashida Jones the president of MSNBC were both in attendance along with several establishment media journalists.

NBC News reporter Andrea Mitchell and MSNBC host Joy Reid also attended.

Only women were in attendance.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy, left, questions White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, right.
Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy, left, questions White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, right. (theMRC / Twitter screen shots)

Peter Doocy from FOX News did not make the list.

Ashley Allison
Ashley Etienna
Stefanie Brown James
Adrienne Elrod
Karine Jean Pierre
Andrea Mitchell
Joy Reid
Jen O’Malley Dillon
Karen Finney
Tasia Jackson
Kasie Hunt
Maya Wiley
Rashida Jones
Kim Godwin
Melanie Campbell
Maria Cardona
Shawna Thomas
Margaret Brennan
Stephanie Cutter
Susanna Quinn, Kelley Robsinson
Caroline Wanga
Shavon Arline Bradley
Chanelle Hardy
Addie Whisenant
Anne McMillan
Nadine Dublessy Kearns

And you wonder why the corrupt media acts like a cabal and walks in unison on every major story, no matter how outrageous the lie, to assist Joe Biden and Democrats?

Curtis Houck from NewsBusters has more on this incestuous display.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.