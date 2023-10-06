Fake News Holds a Party: Presidents of ABC, MSNBC, and Numerous Corrupt Media Hacks Attend Going Away Party for WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre – Peter Doocy Did Not Make the List

The presidents of ABC News and MSNBC attended a going away party last night for White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
Kim Godwin the President of ABC News and Rashida Jones the president of MSNBC were both in attendance along with several establishment media journalists.
NBC News reporter Andrea Mitchell and MSNBC host Joy Reid also attended.
Only women were in attendance.
Peter Doocy from FOX News did not make the list.
Ashley Allison
Ashley Etienna
Stefanie Brown James
Adrienne Elrod
Karine Jean Pierre
Andrea Mitchell
Joy Reid
Jen O’Malley Dillon
Karen Finney
Tasia Jackson
Kasie Hunt
Maya Wiley
Rashida Jones
Kim Godwin
Melanie Campbell
Maria Cardona
Shawna Thomas
Margaret Brennan
Stephanie Cutter
Susanna Quinn, Kelley Robsinson
Caroline Wanga
Shavon Arline Bradley
Chanelle Hardy
Addie Whisenant
Anne McMillan
Nadine Dublessy Kearns
And you wonder why the corrupt media acts like a cabal and walks in unison on every major story, no matter how outrageous the lie, to assist Joe Biden and Democrats?
Just the presidents of ABC News and MSNBC and multiple major journalists all at a dinner party “celebrating” the current White House press secretary pic.twitter.com/9Ll1XYdbrJ
— Philip Letsou (@philipletsou) October 5, 2023
Curtis Houck from NewsBusters has more on this incestuous display.
So-called journalists partying with those they are supposed to hold to account.
This is even more common than you can imagine. They're all friends and in the same social circles. In turn, they have each other's backs.
They comfort the comfortable and afflict the afflicted! https://t.co/dzIYd3Acve
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 5, 2023