Fake News Holds a Party: Presidents of ABC, MSNBC, and Numerous Corrupt Media Hacks Attend Going Away Party for WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre – Peter Doocy Did Not Make the List

The presidents of ABC News and MSNBC attended a going away party last night for White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Kim Godwin the President of ABC News and Rashida Jones the president of MSNBC were both in attendance along with several establishment media journalists.

NBC News reporter Andrea Mitchell and MSNBC host Joy Reid also attended.

Only women were in attendance.

Peter Doocy from FOX News did not make the list.

And you wonder why the corrupt media acts like a cabal and walks in unison on every major story, no matter how outrageous the lie, to assist Joe Biden and Democrats?

Curtis Houck from NewsBusters has more on this incestuous display.