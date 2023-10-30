Evil Sex Offender Gets KNOCKED OUT by His Victim in Nevada Courtroom After Receiving Sentence with NO Jail Time

Las Vegas, Nevada – A 29-year-old Nevada man who was sexually abused by an evil p*dophile as a child knocked out his tormentor after a so-called “judge” gave the sick man a sentence which included no jail time.

8 News Now revealed on Thursday that 80-year-old Richard Gross was in a Clark County district courtroom for his sentencing on October 2nd. Gross pleaded guilty to one felony count of attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 14 and received a suspended sentence from “Judge” Tierra Jones which allowed him to remain a free man.

Gross was given a suspended sentence of 60-180 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections, which means he will not be imprisoned unless he violates the terms of his probation.

Tylor Fu, whom Gross abused from ages eight to fifteen, helped secure his perpetrator’s conviction after testifying against him. After the so-called judge gave Gross a slap on the wrist, Fu decided a punch in the face was more appropriate.

Fu rose from his seat and slugged Gross so hard that the pervert fell to the floor. He was immediately taken into custody and arrested for misdemeanor battery.

Gross lost consciousness following the punch and was taken to a hospital. His wife also claimed his glasses were broken as well.

Fu, who is now a loving father of two children, explained to 8 News Now in an interview (his face is obscured to protect his and his family’s privacy) that he was “extremely angry” that Jones essentially let Gross get away with abusing him.

I was extremely angry. I know he’s old but that doesn’t change anything. It doesn’t change the damage that he caused.

Fu then explains that he was prompted to report his abuse to police in 2019 after his wife showed him a news article about sexual abuse. Gross was indicted on 26 charges after Fu testified.

WATCH – Via 8 News.

Fu goes on to tell the interviewer it makes zero sense why a child predator can walk out a free man after committing one of the worst crimes imaginable.

It just doesn’t make sense how someone can abuse a child multiple times and just walk away without any prison time.

When asked by the interviewer if there is anything he wanted to say to Gross, Fu’s response was rightfully harsh:

He got away with a golden ticket for what he did. And what he’s done to me should punishable by even death.

Fu filed a lawsuit against Gross and his wife in 2021. He said Gross’s abuse of him happened in the pedophile’s home, his pickup truck, and while on a camping trip.

He told 8 News Now he took legal action to encourage others to speak out and help stop child sexual abuse.

It just feels like the right thing to do and I really want all the kids out there to know if you've been, you know, sexually abused, it's not right and you need to report it. We cannot tolerate sexual abuse of children, and it is absolutely one of the worst crimes any human can commit and needs to be stopped.

Fu is also now being sued by Gross for battery and has launched a GoFundMe to help pay his legal bills. Fu has raised $2,385 out of a $20,000 goal as of this writing.