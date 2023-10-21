The Enemy Within: THOUSANDS OF STUDENTS Chant “Allahu Akbar!” and Scream for Israel’s Destruction During Pro-Hamas Walkout in Dearborn, Michigan (VIDEOS)

Dearborn, Michigan- These students may find themselves on a terror watch list one day. You could even argue they should be placed on one immediately.

The Midwesterner reported on Friday morning thousands of students staged walkouts out of Dearborn schools. During these protests, the students uttered the Islamist war cry “Allahu Akbar!” and screamed for the destruction of Israel.

The website captured footage of one protest outside of Edsel Ford High School.

WATCH:

Along with chanting ‘Allahu Akbar!’ the students also yelled “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” This later chant is Hamas code for wiping Israel off the face of the earth.

Yes, we have students openly supporting genocide while living in the greatest country in the world. Is this a result of failed immigration policy or something more?

Student-led chants reverberated on school grounds as their demands could be heard: "Free, free Palestine!" "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!" "Allahu Akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great."

This was not the only protest orchestrated by pro-Hamas students in Dearborn this week. On Thursday, hundreds of students from Fordson High School stormed out of class according to WXYZ.

This was reportedly provoked by the news of Palestinian terrorists being killed in Israeli airstrikes. Naturally, the kids said Israel was at fault for defending itself.

“I think oppression anywhere is oppression everywhere. We’re coming together as a community to say we want no oppression at all,” one youth told WXYZ. “We can’t stay silent. We cannot stay silent about what’s going on in Palestine,” another said. The students chanted ““Biden, Biden, you can’t hide, you signed off on genocide” and “Free Palestine.”