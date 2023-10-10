The Enemy Is Inside the Wire: Palestinian Student Group Announces Pro-Hamas ‘Day of Resistance’ Rallies at US College Campuses on Thursday

A Palestinian student group has announced pro-Hamas rallies at U.S. colleges and universities on Thursday, calling the rallies a “Day of Resistance.” The rallies are being held to support the ISIS style attack on Israel by Hamas this past Saturday that saw hundreds of Israeli civilians–babies, children, women and men–slaughtered in their homes and kibbutzes and at a music festival.

The National Students for Justice in Palestine posted an announcement on Instagram on Saturday as the attacks were ongoing (coordination?) illustrated with a drawing of an angry Palestinian mob with an armed paraglider overhead along with this statement (first reported by The Messenger):

CALL TO ACTION: DAY OF RESISTANCE Today, we witness a historic win for the Palestinian resistance: across land, air, and sea, our people have broken down the artificial barriers of the Zionist entity, taking with it the facade of an impenetrable settler colony and reminding each of us that total return and liberation to Palestine is near. Catching the enemy completely by surprise, the Palestinian resistance has captured over a dozen settlements surrounding Gaza along with many occupation soldiers and military vehicles. This is what it means to Free Palestine: not just slogans and rallies, but armed confrontation with the oppressors. As the Palestinian student movement, we have a responsibility to join the call for mass mobilization. National SJP is calling on all chapters and allied student orgs to join a National Day of Action on Thursday, October 12. If your org is interested, please fill out the short form in our linktree (below, and in bio) so we can better coordinate our united actions. Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nationalsjp From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!

Palestinian groups across the U.S. have answered the call with statements of support for Hamas and rallies set for Thursday.

Stanford University:

I was nearly expelled from @Stanford for not getting a "booster" vaccine — I was deemed a threat to the community. I am really curious: what is the university policy toward students that paint bedsheets red with incitements to genocide against Israeli Jews? pic.twitter.com/XH9OB5wFJw — Max Meyer (@mualphaxi) October 9, 2023

Harvard University:

large number of harvard student organizations blaming israel solely for hamas terrorist attacks killing 700 civilians. can’t imagine who would want to identify with such a group. harvard parents—talk to your educated kids about this. pic.twitter.com/q9StJ3MJpf — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 8, 2023

George Washington University, located just blocks from the White House in Washington, D.C.:

George Washington University Students for Justice in Palestine weigh in on the devastation in Israel: "WE WILL BE CAGED NO LONGER." These are DC college students. pic.twitter.com/uwVINQgaQ6 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 10, 2023

University of Virginia:

UVA students call the horrific events of this weekend "an unprecedented feat for the 21st century" and "a step towards a free Palestine." I never thought I'd see students from Charlottesville say such a thing – shame on them. https://t.co/eWtP7y87i8 pic.twitter.com/sxJhPiKyBO — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) October 10, 2023

Cal State:

This is the ad for a 'Day of Resistance' event at California State University. They are not gathering to denounce Hamas's crimes, but to celebrate them as an act of Palestinian 'protest.' It is grotesque. The ad includes a paraglider like the one Hamas sent to massacre and… pic.twitter.com/2Xbn6eAiiO — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 10, 2023

Swarthmore College:

Students for Justice in Palestine at @swarthmore “honors the martyrs” and calls for more indiscriminate killings of Jews. According to them, Nazi-like murders are justified by the existence of the Jewish people. pic.twitter.com/xJrhH5JDi9 — Zach Kessel (@zach_kessel) October 10, 2023

UC Berkeley:

As Hamas terrorists execute civilians, rape women, burn children alive, and behead babies, students at UC Berkeley announce: “We display our unwavering support of the resistance in Gaza and the broader occupied Palestinian lands.” “We invariably reject Israel’s framing as a… pic.twitter.com/YUYkNKxctH — Jayme Franklin (@jaymefranklin16) October 10, 2023

Running thread by the Spectator’s Matthew Foldi of pro-Hamas U.S. college student groups statements:

THREAD: I will document every insane campus reaction to Palestinian terrorists butchering innocent Israelis here Please send me as you see them Here, “Students” for “Justice” in “Palestine” at @GeorgeMasonU will honor the terrorist “martyrs” (1/xx) pic.twitter.com/57IxefJQk9 — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 10, 2023

The Our Mission and Our Values sections of the National Students for Justice in Palestine reveals the group seduces college students into participation with the usual social justice litany:

Our Mission National Students for Justice in Palestine supports over two hundred Palestine solidarity organizations on college campuses across occupied Turtle Island (U.S. and Canada). We promote an agenda grounded in freedom, solidarity, equality, safety, and historical justice, and we seek to elevate the student movement for Palestinian liberation to a higher level of political engagement. We aim to develop a connected, disciplined movement that is equipped with the tools necessary to contribute to the fight for Palestinian liberation. Our Vision We are a vast and diverse network of students, and our core values unite us as we carry on the fight for Palestinian liberation. National SJP upholds fifteen Shared Principles and Values, which were developed alongside local chapters and movement partners. We seek a political framework that addresses collective liberation from Palestine to the Rio Grande. We believe the struggle for a free Palestine is also the struggle for Black liberation, gender and sexual freedom, and a livable and sustainable planet. All pursuits for freedom, justice, and equality are materially connected and require us to struggle against state violence, colonialism, capitalism, and imperialism, in all of their forms.

UPDATE: Video from a pro Hamas rally at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday: