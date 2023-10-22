Elon Musk Punishes the New York Times on TwitterX for Pushing Fake News About Bombing of Hospital in Gaza

Twitter owner Elon Musk has punished the far-left New York Times on his platform for pushing the fake news story about Israel bombing a hospital in Gaza.

They were certainly not the only outlet that pushed this falsehood but they’re one of the biggest. Perhaps Musk is trying to make an example out of them.

Musk removed their precious verification badge which must have them very upset.

Townhall reports:

Elon Musk Fires Back at the NYT for Reporting Fake News The New York Times X, formerly known as Twitter, account is no longer verified after owner Elon Musk removed its gold verification badge. On Friday morning, social media users noticed the verification badge was missing from the liberal outlet’s profile. Just hours later, the account for the New York Times was sporting a new, blue check mark— suggesting that the outlet paid for verification status to distinguish itself. Musk has been a longtime critic of the New York Times, accusing them of spreading fake news. A recent spat between the outlet and Musk ignited after a hospital in Gaza was bombed earlier this week. The New York Times ran a headline accusing Israel of the bombing that left hundreds dead and citing only Palestinian sources. However, evidence verified by Israel and U.S. intelligence arms indicated the deadly attack was caused by a misfired rocket launched by the terrorist group Hamas. In response, the New York Times was forced to change its headline at least three times.

The New York Times completely deserves this punishment.

BREAKING: NEW YORK TIMES CHANGES HEADLINES 3 TIMES AFTER ISRAELI PROPAGANDA- ZIONIST CONTROL OF THE MEDIA “Israel strike KILLS hundreds in hospital” Then “At least 500 dead in STRIKE on Gaza hospital” Then “At least 500 dead in BLAST at Gaza hosptial” pic.twitter.com/5JVgMyMtZR — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) October 17, 2023

The New York Times lost all credibility: pic.twitter.com/AOTfIXBdVv — "Experts" Posting Their Ls (@ExpertsPostLs) October 21, 2023

Other media outlets should take notice. They don’t run Twitter anymore.