Elon Musk Makes Bold Statement About Hamas on X

IDF calls Hamas a “genocidal terrorist organization.” Elon Musk weighs in.

The Israel-Hamas War has been a heated topic ever since armed Hamas terrorists launched an attack on Israel’s southern border on October 7, killing and taking Israeli citizens hostage, including mothers, children, and the elderly.

Israel’s death count has risen to 1,200, according to The Wall Street Journal. Additionally, 765 Gazans have been reported dead, along with 1,500 Hamas militants. The total death toll from this conflict is approximately 3,500 and rising.

Adding to already-existing tensions, IDF (Israel Defense Forces) called Hamas a “genocidal terrorist organization” Tuesday on X — and Elon Musk weighed in.

In a viral post that garnered over 3 million impressions, IDF wrote, “Hamas is a genocidal terrorist organization. They said it themselves.”

Attached is a video compilation of Hamas leaders making disconcerting statements:

Hamas is a genocidal terrorist organization. They said it themselves: pic.twitter.com/zzz6gkVkkd — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 10, 2023

Hamad Al-Regeb, Hamas Official Sheikh (Elder): “Oh Allah, bring annihilation upon the Jews. Paralyze them, destroy their entity. Oh Allah, enable us to get to the necks of the Jews.”

Fathi Hamad, Former Interior Minister of Gaza: “The day of your [Jews’] slaughter, extermination, and annihilation is near.”

Unnamed Hamas Imam speaking at Hamas Friday sermon: “… until not a single Jew or Zionist is left on the face of the Earth.”

“The moment will come when their property will be destroyed and their sons annihilated.”

Another unnamed Hamas Imam speaking at Hamas Friday sermon: “Our doctrine in fighting you [the Jews] is that we will totally exterminate you. We will not leave a single one of you alive.”

Mahmoud Al-Zahar, Hamas co-founder: “(The Quran says), ‘Kill them wherever you may find them.’ We will fight them wherever we can.”

Ahmad Bahr – Deputy Speaker, Hamas parliament: “Oh, Allah, destroy the Jews and their supporters. Oh Allah, destroy the Americans and their supporters. Oh, Allah, count them one by one. Kill them all without leaving a single one.”

Elon Musk responded with a bold statement.

“Hamas is a genocidal terrorist organization. They said it themselves,” IDF asserted — to which Musk replied, “Yes, they are crystal clear about this.”

Yes, they are crystal clear about this — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 10, 2023

Despite a close eye on the billionaire’s every move, the mainstream media has brought little to no attention to this particular Musk statement.

However, the European Union is giving Elon Musk an ultimatum to censor “illegal content and disinformation” about the Israel-Hamas war on X.

Variety Reports:

“Following the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas against Israel, we have indication that your platform is being used to disseminate illegal content and disinformation in the EU,” Breton wrote in a letter to Musk, which he also posted on X. “Let me remind you that the Digital Services Act sets very precise obligations regarding content moderation.”

…

"I urge you to ensure a prompt, accurate and complete response to this request within the next 24 hours," Breton wrote. "We will include your answer in our assessment file on your compliance with the DSA. I remind you that following the opening of a potential investigation and a finding of non-compliance, penalties can be imposed."

The full letter can be read here.

Elon Musk replied, “Our policy is that everything is open source and transparent, an approach that I know the EU supports. Please list the violations you allude to on so that the public can see them. Merci beaucoup.”

