Eldest Son of 66-Year-Old American Hamas Hostage Puts Responsibility on Biden to Return US Hostages Held in Gaza (VIDEO)

by

On Tuesday afternoon family members of US hostages who went missing after Saturday morning’s Hamas attack held a press conference.

Two families spoke to reporters in Tel Aviv. They begged for assistance by authorities in the recovery of their loved ones.

During the press conference one family member said they know of 10 other families who are missing their loved one and US citizen who were taken on Saturday.

This entire press conference was absolutely heartbreaking.

One speaker called on the Biden regime to return their family members from their Hamas captors.

** The entire press conference was live on FOX News.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.