Eldest Son of 66-Year-Old American Hamas Hostage Puts Responsibility on Biden to Return US Hostages Held in Gaza (VIDEO)

On Tuesday afternoon family members of US hostages who went missing after Saturday morning’s Hamas attack held a press conference.

Two families spoke to reporters in Tel Aviv. They begged for assistance by authorities in the recovery of their loved ones.

During the press conference one family member said they know of 10 other families who are missing their loved one and US citizen who were taken on Saturday.

This entire press conference was absolutely heartbreaking.

One speaker called on the Biden regime to return their family members from their Hamas captors.

** The entire press conference was live on FOX News.