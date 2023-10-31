Egypt’s Prime Minister Says the Country is Ready to “Sacrifice Millions of Lives” to Prevent Palestinian Settlement on Its Territory (VIDEO)

In a recent visit to al-Arish in northern Sinai, Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly made a bold declaration that NO Palestinian refugees will be accepted into Egypt.

Accompanied by government officials and public figures, Madbouly said, “We are prepared to sacrifice millions of lives to ensure that no one encroaches upon our territory.”

WATCH:

⚡️Pyramid of Strength: Egypt Warns It Won’t Allow Regional Solutions that Come at Cairo’s Expense Mostafa Madbouly, the Egyptian Prime Minister, said, “For every grain of sand here (Sinai), we as Egyptians are ready to sacrifice millions of lives […] Egypt will never allow… pic.twitter.com/Q59THp7Zgo — RT_India (@RT_India_news) October 31, 2023

This statement comes in the wake of reports suggesting that an Israeli government ministry has drafted a wartime proposal to transfer the Gaza Strip’s 2.3 million people to Egypt’s Sinai peninsula, according to Wall Street Journal.

Madbouly’s comments underscore Egypt’s unwavering commitment to its territorial integrity and sovereignty. “Egypt will never allow anything to be imposed on it,” he added, emphasizing that regional issues would not be solved at Egypt’s “expense.” His remarks serve as a stern warning to any entities contemplating the idea of transferring the Palestinian population from the Gaza Strip to Sinai.

The Israeli Intelligence Ministry reportedly drafted a document dated October 13, proposing the transfer of Gaza’s civilian population to tent cities in northern Sinai, Ynet News reported.

This would be followed by the construction of permanent cities and an undefined humanitarian corridor. A security zone would also be established inside Israel to prevent the displaced Palestinians from entering. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has downplayed the report, describing it as a “concept paper” and a hypothetical exercise.

During his visit, Madbouly also stopped at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. He stated that Egypt is “engaging at all levels starting with the political leadership with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to all state agencies that are moving to solve this unprecedented humanitarian crisis that the innocent residents of the Gaza Strip are exposed to today.”

Madbouly’s statement echoes Jordanian leader King Abdullah’s sentiment that NO Palestinian refugees will be accepted into Jordan or Egypt.

“The first part of the question on the issue of refugees coming to Jordan and I think I can quite strongly speak on behalf of Jordan as a nation of our friends in Egypt: That is a red line, because I think that is the plan by certain of the usual suspects to try and create de facto issues on the ground. No refugees in Jordan, no refugees in Egypt,” said Abdullah.