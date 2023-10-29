Dr. Ben Carson Gives Trump His Full Endorsement (VIDEO)

Dr. Ben Carson who served as the 17th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under the Trump administration has given his full endrosentment to Donald J. Trump.

In a post on X, Carson wrote “Our nation is in desperate need of strong leadership. A President who fights for the American people, our freedoms, our safety, and our future. ”

Dr. Carson continued “Donald J. Trump is that leader and I am proud to give him my full endorsement for President of the United States today.”

He concluded his endorsement by writing “Join me in this fight to Make America Great Again!”

LOOK:

Dr. Carson also verbally endorsed Trump at Trump’s rally in Sioux Falls, Iowa.

Carson told a sea of Trump supporters “Benjamin Franklin was asked in 1787 after they finished the Constitutional Convention, “Sir, what do we have here a or a Republic?” Franklin responded a Republic if you can keep it.”

Dr. Carson continued “The way we can keep it is we can put Donald J. Trump back in office.”

He went on to say “As I stand here today, I’m going to offer my most confident and full endorsement of Donald J. Trump.

WATCH: