Disgraceful: Leftist Judge Starts Laughing During Trump Hearing in New York City as Crazy Letitia James Glares at Trump (VIDEO)

President Trump spent the weekend campaigning in front of massive crowds in California and Iowa.

On Monday he flew to New York City where he was called to court in another junk lawsuit hurled at him by Democrats.

During the hearing this morning in the Democrats’ continued lawfare assault against the leading candidate in the 2024 election, Judge Arthur Engoron started laughing.

This tells you everything you need to know about this kangaroo court.

This was reprehensible. These people are lawless and wicked.

Watch the major media outlets ignore this and refuse to report on this today.

The judge is laughing? Absolutely disgusting! This commie will be overturned! pic.twitter.com/OgkzndxSXz — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 2, 2023

Crazy Letitia James sat staring at Trump.

This image coupled with the Judge smiling and laughing for the cameras pre trial should tell you everything you need to know about this case against Trump.. pic.twitter.com/BCikPjXWyP — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) October 2, 2023

And don’t forget- this is the same judge that allowed cameras in the courtroom!

What a farce!

For the record – President Trump released a list of facts surrounding this garbage lawsuit earlier today.

Letitia James is a Soros-funded Democrat attorney general.

George Soros provided funding for Letitia James’ campaign.

James also received funding from George Soros’ daughter-in-law Jennifer Soros.

Letitia James made clear that “getting Trump” was the motivating force behind her campaign for attorney general.

In a 2018 video, James stated, “I’m running for attorney general, because I will never be afraid to challenge this illegitimate president when our fundamental rights are at stake. He [Trump] should be charged with obstructing justice. I believe that the president of these United States can be indicted for criminal offenses and we would join with law enforcement and other attorneys general across this nation in removing this president from office…It’s important that everyone understand that the days of Donald Trump are coming to an end.”

Letitia James announced that as Attorney General, she “look[ed] forward to going into the office of Attorney General every day, suing [President Trump] . . . and then going home!”

During her 2018 campaign, Letitia James vowed, “As the next Attorney General of New York I will be a voice for the powerless and take on President Trump.”

James said, “The president of the United States has to worry about three things; Mueller, Cohen, and Tish James. We’re all closing in on him.”

James admitted that her desire to take down Trump, more than helping the people of New York, motivated her run for attorney general.

LETITIA JAMES IN 2018: “This campaign was never really about me or any of the candidates who ran. It was about the people, but mostly it was about that man in the White House who can’t go a day without threatening our fundamental rights.”

When she won in 2018, Letitia James reiterated her intention to use the power of her office to target Trump, saying “I will be shining a bright light into every dark corner of his real estate dealings, and every dealing, demanding truthfulness at every turn.”

Letitia James tweeted, “Here’s what @realDonaldTrump needs to know: I’ve got my eyes on Trump Tower.”

Letitia James called President Trump “an embarrassment to all that we stand for.”

Letitia James promised to be a “force pushing back against President Donald Trump through legal challenges.”

Letitia James highlighted several members of Congress who were supporting her campaign specifically because “they know I’m the toughest and best suited to take on Donald Trump.”

Former U.S. attorney, senior FBI official and chief of the Drug Enforcement Administration Chuck Rosenberg wrote that Letitia James’ comments during her campaign “demonstrate a prejudgment of the facts and a political predisposition to the issues she now must manage apolitically and dispassionately…she ought to fully and deeply appreciate that injudicious comments undermine her office and her cases – legally and factually[.]”

Letitia James is a Democratic activist.

During each of the last two years, Letitia James contributed to ActBlue, a left-wing online fundraising platform that Joe Biden and many other Democratic candidates used in 2020.

Letitia James has donated to multiple Democratic candidates.

Letitia James has been soft on crime and has tried to prevent New York’s police officers from doing their jobs.

Last year, Letitia James refused to commit to tightening New York’s no cash bail system, saying we need make sure we are “resisting the urge to overreact to spikes in crime.”

Letitia James recommended that police officers stop arresting people with certain open warrants during traffic stops because “the involvement of police in such situations can result in violent interactions.”

In 2021, Letitia James introduced a bill to limit police officers’ use of force and make it easier to prosecute officers.

The head of the Police Benevolent Association of NYC criticized the bill, saying “The bottom line: more cops and more regular New Yorkers are going to get hurt.” In 2022, the 50,000 member Police Conference of New York endorsed Letitia James’ opponent Michael Henry in the attorney general race.

NYC Detectives Endowment president Paul DiGiacomo said that James “has been no help whatsoever to the women and men who daily put themselves in harm’s way. Keeping New Yorkers safe from criminals is not her priority. She sued the NYPD on pattern and practices after the George Floyd riots, but said nothing about the rioters total disregard for public safety and for public and private property.”

Letitia James covered for her former chief of staff who was accused of sexual harassment.

Letitia James’ former aide alleged that James had protected her former longtime chief of staff who was accused of sexual harassment rather than aggressively investigating his conduct.

James reportedly knew about her aide’s sexual harassment allegations for over a month before Election Day 2022 but did not publicize the matter until after the election.

Letitia James has used taxpayer dollars to fund her radical woke agenda.

In March 2023, Letitia James hosted a Drag Story Hour. James tweeted, “It’s time for Drag Story Hour! We’re at @LGBTCenterNYC with some amazing Drag Story Hour NYC storytellers, New York families, elected officials, and community leaders to kick off our Drag Story Hour read-a-thon!”

Letitia James has pursued an anti-Second Amendment agenda.

In 2018, Letitia James called the NRA a “terrorist organization” and “a criminal enterprise.”

Letitia James defended New York State’s draconian gun control law after a judge blocked portions of the law as unconstitutional. James said, “I will not back down from the fight to protect New Yorkers from repeated and baseless attacks on our state’s gun safety measures.

The judge said that New York has “further reduced a first-class constitutional right” to “a mere request.”

Crime in New York has skyrocketed on Letitia James’ watch.

From 2018, the year Letitia James was elected, to 2021 murder in New York state rose 55%.

Aggravated assault rose by 18%, and motor vehicle theft rose by 67% during this period.

Overall major crimes in New York City rose 22% in 2022.

In New York City, shootings increased by 71% from 2018 to 2022.

Murders increased by 48% from 2018 to 2022 in New York City.

Carjackings increased 286% from 2019 to 2021 in New York City.