Dinesh D’Souza Joins Steve Bannon to Discuss ‘Police State’ Movie – Our New American Reality

The Biden regime’s brutal and unprecedented political persecution of ordinary Americans will hit the big screen next week!

POLICE STATE will premiere in theaters around the US from October 23-27.

** Go here to find POLICE STATE at a theater near you.

Filmmaker and conservative activist Dinesh D’Souza collaborated with Dan Bongino in this chilling new film called “Police State.”

** The virtual premiere is Friday, October 27th.

The Gateway Pundit published multiple stories on D’Souza’s previous projects, “2,000 Mules,” on the theft of the 2020 election using mail-in voting and ballot drop boxes, and “2016: Obama’s America” that broke all box-office expectations.

Conservative actor Nick Searcy, best known for playing Sheriff Art Mullen in “Justified,” plays a villainous role in the Police State as the face of a heartless federal law enforcement thug sent out to enforce the two-tiered justice system in America.

On Saturday Dinesh D’Souza joined Steve Bannon to discuss his upcoming movie.

Dinesh D’Souza shared his amazing story in describing his latest project.

Dinesh D’Souza: my mind flashed back to when I came to America as a teenager a generation ago, and I was wonderstruck by the abundance of American life and opportunity. But I also noticed that here in America, we had basic liberties, and some of them are enumerated in the Bill of Rights, the right to free speech, the right to conscience, religious freedom, the right to assemble, to petition the government for grievances, obviously equal justice, equal rights under the law. And then we fast forward to today, and I realized all those rights, every single one of them, is in jeopardy. I’m so used to thinking of America as a free society and looking abroad to contrast it with unfree societies china, Iran, North Korea, the old Soviet Union and it suddenly struck me that it’s not clear to me we’re a free society anymore. And so that’s why this is the question at the center of this film, are we on our way? Are we becoming a police state

We all know Dinesh is right.

Let’s hope Americans have the courage to speak out and rise up before it’s too late.

** Go here to find POLICE STATE at a theater near you.

Via The War Room.