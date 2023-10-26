DEVELOPING: Multiple FBI Agencies and State Police in Standoff at Maine Mass Shooter Robert Card’s Residence – Explosions Reportedly Emanating From Home – New Updates Inside (VIDEO)

The manhunt for Maine mass shooting suspect Robert Card may be nearing an end.

At the present time, multiple FBI enforcement agencies are in a standoff and have surrounded a residence home in Bowdoin, Maine. In the video below, you can hear officials yell “FBI, open the door!”

There are also reports of explosions reportedly coming from the house.

WATCH:

#BREAKING: Multiple FBI agencies are currently at a residence home in Bowdoin, Maine, announcing 'FBI, open the door!' A possible manhunt for Robert Card might be nearing its end. There are reports of explosions emanating from the house pic.twitter.com/LklIefFwqr — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 26, 2023

NewsNation is also currently on scene and have confirmed sounds of “loud bangs.”

JUST NOW: Loud bangs and a loudspeaker saying, "FBI, open the door" were heard in a rural area near where the Maine shootings took place. @alcaprari23 shows the "significant" police activity: https://t.co/JIFehPl2Kb #NewsNationNow pic.twitter.com/zRxbQPnhcw — NewsNation (@NewsNation) October 26, 2023

The address this standoff is occurring is at 914 Meadow Rd. Bowdoin, Maine. This is reportedly the last known residence of Robert Card.

#UPDATE: This is happening at 914 Meadow Rd, Bowdoin, Maine, which was the last known residence of Robert Card. Heavy law enforcement presence, including the FBI, is currently on this road along with reports of explosions being heard. pic.twitter.com/huFll8NLgm — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 26, 2023

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that on Wednesday night, Card opened fire at both a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, Maine. The horrific event resulted in at least 18 fatalities and left 13 or more injured, plunging the state’s second-largest city into turmoil.

Law enforcement have been trying to locate locate the 40-year-old Card as a person of interest regarding the horrific mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation Wednesday evening. He is considered armed and dangerous.

As Jim Hoft notes, Card is a reportedly a trained armed instructor reportedly affiliated with the Army Reserve, stationed out of Saco, Maine. What makes the situation even more disturbing is that law enforcement officials have revealed that Card had recently reported experiencing mental health issues. This included hearing voices and making threats to carry out a shooting at the National Guard Base in Saco.

Even more disconcerting is the fact that Card had been committed to a mental health facility for a fortnight in the summer of 2023, after which he was released.

UPDATE: Law enforcement officials have now departed the vicinity. Robert Card remains at large.

#UPDATE: Law enforcement vehicles have departed from the vicinity where a search warrant was executed at a Bowdoin residence in connection with Robert Card. pic.twitter.com/0aXOXvut5J — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 26, 2023

UPDATE 2: FBI is back along with Maine State Police and they are demanding Card to come out with his hands up.

#BREAKING: Armored police vehicles have returned, accompanied by several police drones in the sky. Law enforcement officials have instructed all reporters along Meadow Road in Bowdoin to switch off their camera lights due to a dangerous situation. pic.twitter.com/kgji4KN5fH — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 26, 2023

UPDATE 3: Now law Enforcement officials are leaving the area after failing to find Card in the home. The manhunt will now move to new locations.