DEVELOPING: Man Claiming to Have Bomb Climbs Ferris Wheel at Santa Monica Pier (VIDEO)

A man claiming to have a bomb climbed the Ferris wheel at the Santa Monica pier in Los Angeles Monday afternoon.
The nation is on high alert after Hamas terrorists ambushed Israel and took Americans hostage.
A man scaled the Ferris Wheel and claimed he had a bomb in his backpack.
WATCH:
BREAKING: The Santa Monica Police Department is advising people to avoid the Santa Monica Pier in California after a man attempted to ascend the Ferris Wheel. According to witnesses, the man claims to have a bomb. pic.twitter.com/3PslMRuNKd
— EvoCentral (@evocentralnews) October 9, 2023
Families with young children were rescued from the baskets as negotiations were underway.
WATCH:
BREAKING: Families are stuck and in danger after a man claiming to have a bomb at Santa Monica Pier in California, Los Angeles. Negotiations are on the way. Rescue are trying to help people trapped inside Ferris wheel. pic.twitter.com/ncvhvjObAa
— EvoCentral (@evocentralnews) October 9, 2023
The unidentified man was tackled and taken into custody after an hour of negotiations. According to reports, there was no bomb in the man’s bag.
WATCH:
BREAKING: Man who climbed Ferris wheel at Santa Monica Pier in California, Los Angeles is now coming down. And people are also getting rescued. Police have talked him out of it, seems to be some mental issue but not sure. pic.twitter.com/GdxvKp8aHS
— EvoCentral (@evocentralnews) October 9, 2023
KTLA reported:
The Santa Monica Police Department evacuated Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier Monday afternoon after a man claiming to have a bomb scaled the iconic Ferris wheel.
The incident began around 3 p.m., when witnesses heard the man allegedly make comments about being in possession of a bomb.
At some point, the man scaled the famous Ferris wheel and refused to come down.
A crisis negotiation team was called to the scene and was in contact with the man in hopes of getting him to surrender.
After about an hour of talking with the man, he began working his way down the structure, where he was quickly apprehended by police just before 4:30 p.m.