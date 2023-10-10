DEVELOPING: Man Claiming to Have Bomb Climbs Ferris Wheel at Santa Monica Pier (VIDEO)

A man claiming to have a bomb climbed the Ferris wheel at the Santa Monica pier in Los Angeles Monday afternoon.

The nation is on high alert after Hamas terrorists ambushed Israel and took Americans hostage.

A man scaled the Ferris Wheel and claimed he had a bomb in his backpack.

Families with young children were rescued from the baskets as negotiations were underway.

The unidentified man was tackled and taken into custody after an hour of negotiations. According to reports, there was no bomb in the man’s bag.

KTLA reported: