DEVELOPING: Man Claiming to Have Bomb Climbs Ferris Wheel at Santa Monica Pier (VIDEO)

A man claiming to have a bomb climbed the Ferris wheel at the Santa Monica pier in Los Angeles Monday afternoon.

The nation is on high alert after Hamas terrorists ambushed Israel and took Americans hostage.

A man scaled the Ferris Wheel and claimed he had a bomb in his backpack.

WATCH:

Families with young children were rescued from the baskets as negotiations were underway.

WATCH:

The unidentified man was tackled and taken into custody after an hour of negotiations. According to reports, there was no bomb in the man’s bag.

WATCH:

KTLA reported:

The Santa Monica Police Department evacuated Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier Monday afternoon after a man claiming to have a bomb scaled the iconic Ferris wheel.

The incident began around 3 p.m., when witnesses heard the man allegedly make comments about being in possession of a bomb.

At some point, the man scaled the famous Ferris wheel and refused to come down.

A crisis negotiation team was called to the scene and was in contact with the man in hopes of getting him to surrender.

After about an hour of talking with the man, he began working his way down the structure, where he was quickly apprehended by police just before 4:30 p.m.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

