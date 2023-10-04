DEVELOPING: Active Shooter Situation at Historically Black Morgan State University in Baltimore- Multiple People Shot (VIDEO) UPDATE: No Longer Active Shooter Situation, Three Suspects at Large

Baltimore, Maryland – There is an active shooter gunning down innocent students at a historically black college campus in far-left Baltimore.

The Associated Press reported multiple people were shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore Tuesday night.

Baltimore Police said on X (formerly Twitter) that people need to shelter in place and avoid the Morgan State campus at this time.

BPD is on scene of an active shooter situation in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive. We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/LLhUyf3h8h — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 4, 2023

Several individuals were reportedly shot inside the food hall, with as many as six people injured. Police indicate there may be more than one gunman.

Shots were fired from upper floor dorm room window. The university is currently on lockdown.

WATCH:

#BREAKING: Active Shooter at Morgan State University Multiple Injuries Reported as Shots have been Fired from Upper Floor Dorm Room Window #Baltimore | #Maryland Multiple authorities are at the scene, confirming their response to an active shooter situation at Morgan State… pic.twitter.com/9EPu03DfcK — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 4, 2023

ATF agents are also assisting Baltimore police.

ATF Special Agents are responding to assist our @BaltimorePolice partners at the scene of an active shooter situation, 1700 block of Argonne Drive. Please avoid the area. Those nearby should shelter in place. Follow @BaltimorePolice for updates. Direct all media inquires to BPD. https://t.co/F9B4ewfVdv — ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) October 4, 2023

UPDATES: Baltimore police now say this is no longer an active shooter situation. A briefing is scheduled to begin soon.

BPD Officials are now confirming that this incident is no longer considered an Active Shooter Situation. Everyone is still asked to shelter in place. A media briefing will occur soon. https://t.co/C5gNIbpoLR — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 4, 2023

Police are looking for THREE shooters who remain at large.