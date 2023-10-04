DEVELOPING: Active Shooter Situation at Historically Black Morgan State University in Baltimore- Multiple People Shot (VIDEO) UPDATE: No Longer Active Shooter Situation, Three Suspects at Large

by
Credit: @rawsalerts

Baltimore, Maryland – There is an active shooter gunning down innocent students at a historically black college campus in far-left Baltimore.

The Associated Press reported multiple people were shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore Tuesday night.

Baltimore Police said on X (formerly Twitter) that people need to shelter in place and avoid the Morgan State campus at this time.

Several individuals were reportedly shot inside the food hall, with as many as six people injured. Police indicate there may be more than one gunman.

Shots were fired from upper floor dorm room window. The university is currently on lockdown.

WATCH:

ATF agents are also assisting Baltimore police.

UPDATES: Baltimore police now say this is no longer an active shooter situation. A briefing is scheduled to begin soon.

Police are looking for THREE shooters who remain at large.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.