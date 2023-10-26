Democrats Are ALREADY Losing Their Minds Over the Election of Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House

Mike Johnson was elected Speaker of the House just hours ago. He hasn’t even done anything yet but many of the usual suspects on the left are already going bonkers.

They can’t even wait to set the narrative out there about this man because they perceive him as the enemy.

None of the names mentioned below will surprise you.

Breitbart News reports:

Democrats Melt Down After GOP Conference Unanimously Elects Mike Johnson Speaker

Democrats had an utter meltdown after House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) was unanimously elected by the Republican majority to lead the House of Representatives, the first Republican to be unanimously elected by his conference since 2011.

According to an emailed statement posted to X by Punch Bowl News founder Jake Sherman, President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign strongly condemned the election of Johnson, despite Biden’s congratulations in an official statement from the White House.

“MAGA Mike Johnson’s ascension to the speakership cements the extreme MAGA takeover of the House Republican Conference,” Ammar Moussa, a spokesman for the Biden campaign, said in a statement.

Katie Porter called Johnson an insurrectionist.

Ilhan Omar has the nerve to call Johnson an extremist.

Adam Schiff calls Johnson an election denier.

AOC calls Johnson an extremist.

These people are vicious and despicable. Johnson must be a decent conservative if they are so angry about his election as Speaker.

