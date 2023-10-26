Democrats Are ALREADY Losing Their Minds Over the Election of Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House

Mike Johnson was elected Speaker of the House just hours ago. He hasn’t even done anything yet but many of the usual suspects on the left are already going bonkers.

They can’t even wait to set the narrative out there about this man because they perceive him as the enemy.

None of the names mentioned below will surprise you.

Breitbart News reports:

Democrats Melt Down After GOP Conference Unanimously Elects Mike Johnson Speaker Democrats had an utter meltdown after House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) was unanimously elected by the Republican majority to lead the House of Representatives, the first Republican to be unanimously elected by his conference since 2011. According to an emailed statement posted to X by Punch Bowl News founder Jake Sherman, President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign strongly condemned the election of Johnson, despite Biden’s congratulations in an official statement from the White House. “MAGA Mike Johnson’s ascension to the speakership cements the extreme MAGA takeover of the House Republican Conference,” Ammar Moussa, a spokesman for the Biden campaign, said in a statement.

1) Biden campaign statement on Johnson

2 and 3) White House statement. pic.twitter.com/wevlllzfU1 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 25, 2023

Katie Porter called Johnson an insurrectionist.

Anti-Abortion

Anti-LGBTQ+

Anti-Social Security

Anti-Medicare

Anti-Democracy Insurrectionist Mike Johnson is now second in line to the presidency. The American people deserve better.https://t.co/tozlz8VEny — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) October 25, 2023

Ilhan Omar has the nerve to call Johnson an extremist.

House GOP has made MAGA extremist, Mike Johnson Speaker.

Notable achievements:

❌Architect of overturning election

❌Seeks abortion ban

❌Voted against LGBTQ+ rights

❌Wants to gut Social Security

With this choice, Republicans have embraced the extreme MAGA playbook. https://t.co/zR9G9Xegxi — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) October 25, 2023

Adam Schiff calls Johnson an election denier.

You might be Googling who Mike Johnson is this morning. Let me make it simple: Johnson is a hard-right, pro-Trump, leading election denier in the House. Sadly, this is what passes for Speaker material in the Republican conference. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) October 25, 2023

AOC calls Johnson an extremist.

Introducing extremist GOP Speaker nominee Mike Johnson. He was a key architect of the Jan 6th strategy to overturn the US election. Here he is leading a crowd that’s booing and telling a Congressional correspondent to “shut up” when asking about it. https://t.co/M7Fi4rwaCG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 25, 2023

These people are vicious and despicable. Johnson must be a decent conservative if they are so angry about his election as Speaker.