Dem Senator Ed Markey Booed in Blue Massachusetts After Calling for De-Escalation in Israel (VIDEO)

Democrat Senator Ed Markey was booed in his own blue state this week after calling for de-escalation in Israel.

Even in a liberal state like Massachusetts, people know which side is in the wrong here and it’s not Israel.

One of the amazing things about the clip, which you can watch below, is the look on Markey’s face when the booing starts. You can tell that he is genuinely surprised and wasn’t expecting this reaction.

FOX News reports:

Dem senator booed at pro-Israel rally after suggesting a ‘de-escalation of the current violence’ A crowd at a pro-Israel rally booed Sen. Ed Markey on Monday after suggesting violence should be de-escalated in the Middle East nation’s war against Hamas. Hamas “are violent extremists,” Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, told the crowd. “They gain support when there is a crisis.” “That is why the United States and the international community must keep pushing for diplomacy and the ending of civilian casualties on all sides,” Markey continued. “There must be a de-escalation of the current violence.” Boos erupted, and the lawmaker briefly paused his speech. Hamas terrorists launched a surprise attack on Israel using sea, ground and air troops in tandem with a barrage of thousands of rockets, killing hundreds and wounding thousands. Israel declared war against the Gaza-based group Saturday night in response and began a retaliatory assault in Gaza. As of Monday afternoon, nearly 1,600 people have been killed, including around 900 in Israel.

At a pro-Israel rally, Democrat Sen. Ed Markey calls for "de-escalation," even amid the unspeakable crimes committed against innocent Israelis by Hamas terrorists. The crowd immediately starts booing him. pic.twitter.com/5JqPcRT6nQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 10, 2023

It’s amazing how surprised he was by this reaction.