Cutting off the Head of the Snake: Swiss Banker Pascal Najadi Calls on Swiss Authorities to Arrest People Behind the Release of “Bioweapon” COVID-19 Shot in New Documentary (VIDEO)

In a bold new documentary titled “Cutting off the Head of the Snake,” Pascal Najadi, a former Swiss banker, and Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, a seasoned health expert from Geneva, delve into the dark underbelly of global organizations headquartered in the serene city of Geneva, Switzerland.

Pascal Najadi is a retired Swiss business banker whose job was to advise countries and heads of state on the financial direction of the country.

Najadi was responsible for the resignation of the Swiss president after he filed a criminal lawsuit at the high Supreme Court of Switzerland against Alain Berset. He accused Berset of making false statements surrounding the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines.

Najadi was the son of the late Hussain Najadi who was assassinated in 2013 and reportedly was the co-founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Najadi revealed his father’s disdain for the WEF, which led to his departure from the organization in the early 1980s, leaving Klaus Schwab at the helm.

“Everything evil in the world related to democide unfortunately comes from Geneva,” Najadi said.

“You have WHO in Geneva, you have GAVI, then you have the WEF (the World Economic Forum), which my father was a co-founder and left Klaus Schwab out of disgust in the early eighty’s that has diplomatic immunity.

“I, as a Swiss citizen right here, now declare that the WEF is not eligible anymore for diplomatic immunity,” Najabi said.

He urges the Swiss authorities to arrest those responsible for advocating a “global humanity injection by a bioweapon,” implicating big pharma, big tech, Bill Gates, and other entities both he and his mother are victims of this grand scheme.

“I call on the Swiss authorities and security to arrest those people immediately.”

“Why? The WEF, WHO, GAVI, Big Pharma, Big Tech, and Bill Gates all advocated a global humanity injection by a bioweapon injecting nanolipids into 5.7 billion people. And we Swiss are hosting them. That’s terrible. We cannot tolerate any entity that promotes poison to be injected into humanity. But you have done it. I’m the victim. I’m dying from it, and my mother, too. It’s a democide and will be judged. It will be corrected in the name of humanity,” he said.

Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, on the other hand, discusses a syndrome affecting not just Geneva, but the United Nations as well. She mentions a palpable fear among the people, leading to a silence that she believes is detrimental to global awareness and action.

Dr. Stuckelberger points out the immunity granted to the Global Alliance for Vaccine Immunization (GAVI) by the Swiss government, urging individuals to look up this information in the Swiss database, terming the situation as a coup d’état.

“We are trying to build a ‘We the People’ movement that is very global, something completely different. But what is going on in Geneva is the opposite.”

“At the moment, there is no right to who to give any orders, to dictate to the whole world like they have done. And the Global Alliance for Vaccine Immunization (GAVI) got total immunity from the Swiss government.”

“This is coup d’etat. Clearly, it’s a global crime scene and we are bringing little pieces of evidence to people with humility. Because in science you always have a doubt. It’s a healthy doubt, and I think that is a very important attitude.”

Their call to action is clear and resonates throughout the documentary: for individuals to stand up, seek the truth, and challenge the status quo, under the banner of guarding humanity against the present and clear danger stemming from Geneva. They rally for a collective awakening, urging the masses to say stop to the injustices perpetuated by the globalists.

“Never again. The snakehead is in Geneva. I call it a direct, clear, and present danger to the Swiss population. But I can tell you it is being cut off,” said Najadi.

“If you have a house of cards, and this is a house of cards of a criminal, one card pulled by justice and the whole cardhouse collapses. But from hope alone, it is not done. Everybody must now change their spirit. And all the vaccinated, the injected, knowing that they are poisoned… We are the masses. We are billions of people. Let’s just stand up and say Stop. We will not comply.”

WATCH: