‘Crocodile Tears’—Social Media Users Mock John Kirby for Breaking Down in Tears Live on Air (VIDEO)

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby broke down in tears during a live interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

On Monday, Kirby was nearly at a loss for words when Tapper asked him about the horrifying scenes following Hamas’ Saturday invasion of the border between Gaza and Israel. The images showed children being kidnapped and women who have been raped, among other atrocities.

“I, uh, I — sorry. It’s very — excuse me,” Kirby stuttered as he tried to compose himself.

“It’s very difficult to look at these images, Jake, and the human cost. These are human beings. They’re family members, they’re friends, they’re loved ones, cousins, brothers, sisters. Yeah, it’s difficult and I apologize,” he added.

WATCH:

However, social media users were far less forgiving. Many questioned the sincerity of Kirby’s tears, accusing him of putting on an act. One user pointed out the inconsistency in Kirby’s statements, writing, “Yesterday John Kirby said the biggest threat America faces is climate change. Is there a thunderstorm in DC? Is that why he’s crying?”

Another user was even more direct, stating, “This isn’t even OSCAR worthy. These fake tears are disgusting. This whole fiasco is on the Biden Administration.”

Below are some of the comments mocking John Kirby:

