“The Constitution Requires This Action” – Speaker Mike Johnson Previously Argued that Impeachment Was Necessary for Joe Biden (VIDEO)

There’s a new sheriff in town.

Under Speaker McCarthy there was ZERO chance that Joe Biden would be impeached for his tens of millions of dollars he made in illegal bribery and pay-for-play schemes with numerous foreign officials.

Rep. Nance Mace estimated the Biden Crime Family’s bribery schemes went way over $50 million in profits! Not bad for a crooked lawmaker!

Kevin McCarthy refused to act on the deep state.

But there are several signs that things will be different under Speaker Mike Johnson.

Here is Speaker Johnson giving Adam Schiff a smackdown.

And here is Mike Johnson on the House Floor arguing that the US Constitution under Article II Section 4, that the President shall be removed from office on impeachment, for and conviction of treason or bribery.

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA): Article one, section two of the Constitution itself expressly states that the sole power of impeachment belongs here to this House. And then article two, section four says, listen to the language carefully. It’s expressly written in the Constitution. This is not political talking points. We’re not making this up. It says in article two, section Four, that the President shall be removed from office on impeachment, for and conviction of treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors. My friends, I just listed just a small sampling, just the tip of the iceberg, of the credible allegations and the mounting evidence that shows that Joseph Biden has engaged in bribery schemes, pay to play schemes. This is what the evidence shows. We have to follow it. We took an oath to uphold the Constitution. The Constitution requires this action. The inquiry is the appropriate step. We have no choice to pursue the facts wherever they lead.

And here is Mike Johnson in July 2020 speaking out against the Joe Biden’s long history of extortion and bribery.