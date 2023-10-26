COMMUNIST HYPOCRISY: Brazil’s Lula da Silva Unfounded Attack on Israel’s Actions

Written by Fernando de Castro in Brazil

Brazil’s communist president, Lula da Silva, has denounced Israel’s reaction to the terrorist attacks by Hamas. In his view, Israelis should not be killing their enemies.

Yesterday, during a live broadcast on the social media channels of the Brazilian government, Da Silva said, “Just because Hamas committed a terrorist act against Israel doesn’t mean Israel has to kill millions of innocents. It’s not acceptable that people lack sensitivity.”

Lula also took a swipe at the United Nations (UN), claiming the organization is weakened. The president asserted that he had spoken with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. However, these conversations are not documented in his official agenda, and it’s unclear if they took place.

These anti-Israel comments come at a time when members of Da Silva’s government express anti-Semitic views. Remarks against Israel and in favor of Hamas and Palestine are becoming commonplace.

Recently, the president of a state-owned broadcaster affiliated with Lula da Silva’s administration was dismissed. Helio Doyle reposted a message on “X,” the former Twitter, regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict: “You don’t need to be a Zionist to support Israel. Being an idiot is enough.”

On social media, a counselor from Lula da Silva’s party referred to the State of Israel as a “killer.” Gleide Andrade labeled Israel as a “killer” and criticized the Israeli response in the conflict against Hamas in a series of X social media posts.

Andrade stated, “Intolerance, cowardice, and the execution of the Palestinian people. The state of Israel is a shame for humanity; whoever kills children doesn’t deserve respect, doesn’t deserve to be a state. I don’t know what’s worse, the carnage they inflict on Palestinian children or the abject approval of the USA.”

Despite the anti-Semitic comments, Andrade has not been dismissed from her position. Earlier this year, Lula da Silva’s special advisor praised Hamas.

Celso Amorim expressed feeling “encouraged” by the idea that the terrorist group could “play a central role in restoring Palestinian rights.” Amorim’s statement is part of the introduction to the Portuguese version of the book “Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas’s Foreign Policy” written by British researcher Daud Abdullah.

Lula da Silva’s stances in Brazil demonstrate how the global left is united against Israel and in favor of the Islamic terrorism perpetrated by Hamas.