Code Pink Endorses Hamas Attacks on Israel; “Anti-War” Groups Announce Pro-Hamas Rallies in US

The masks are finally completely off of the communist front groups that have led the “anti-war” movement the past two decades. The communist group Code Pink, founded in 2002 to oppose the U.S. liberation of Iraq from the regime of the mass-murdering, genocidal, war-mongering tyrant Saddam Hussein, posted the group’s endorsement of the Hamas attacks on Israel Saturday as other “anti-war” groups announced plans for pro-Hamas rallies to be held across the U.S. over the long Columbus Day holiday weekend.

Code Pink co-founder Jodie Evans was a fundraising bundler for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. The two shared a hatred of Israel and support for the Islamist regime in Iran that sponsors Hamas.

Code Pink posted support for Hamas in a statement on X Twitter on Saturday well after reports of Hamas atrocities against Israeli civilians had been widely reported, “The US-backed Israeli apartheid regime inflicts daily settler violence and terror on Palestinians. Israel is an occupying force. Palestinians have every right to resist it.”

The US-backed Israeli apartheid regime inflicts daily settler violence and terror on Palestinians. Israel is an occupying force. Palestinians have every right to resist it. — CODEPINK (@codepink) October 7, 2023

Jodie Evans quote-tweeted the Code Pink statement with her own comment, “#freefreePalestine, Long Live Palestine”

Fellow Code Pink co-founder Susan “Medea” Benjamin posted, “The Israeli government can’t keep two million trapped in an open air prison in Gaza and not expect resistance.”

The Israeli government can't keep two million trapped in an open air prison in Gaza and not expect resistance. — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) October 7, 2023

The communist Democrat Socialists of America is promoting a rally in support of Hamas to be held Sunday afternoon in Times Square in New York City. A graphic for the rally features several Palestinian groups as well as the communist “anti-war” group ANSWER (Act Now to Stop War and End Racism) which was founded in 2001 after the 9/11 terror attacks, “In solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to resist 75 years of occupation and apartheid. FREE PALESTINE!”

🗣️🗣️🗣️ Tomorrow, October 8, at 1PM. Times Square. In solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to resist 75 years of occupation and apartheid. 🇵🇸FREE PALESTINE! https://t.co/1N67nS56GZ — NYC-DSA 🌹 (@nycDSA) October 7, 2023

The communist Party for Socialism and Liberation posted a statement in support of Hamas, “Resistance to apartheid and fascist-type oppression is not a crime! It is the inevitable outcome for all people who demand self-determination rather than living with the boot-heel of the oppressors on their necks.” The statement also called the Hamas atrocities against Israeli civilians, “a bold counter-offensive. This does not constitute terrorism.”

PSL STATEMENT: Resistance to apartheid and fascist-type oppression is not a crime! It is the inevitable outcome for all people who demand self-determination rather than living with the boot-heel of the oppressors on their necks. READ FULL STATEMENT HERE: https://t.co/Ju3v7UTPLL pic.twitter.com/iKlJLQAcej — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) October 7, 2023

A partial list from the the over two dozen pro-Hamas rallies planned for Sunday and Monday (note: several of the pro-Hamas rallies will target Israeli consulates):

People all around the world are taking to the streets in support of the Palestinian movement. Join a protest in your city! Follow https://t.co/MX2pyZQm0Q for a growing list of demonstrations across the country pic.twitter.com/7AZ3kkbd9D — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) October 7, 2023

New York City, NY

Sunday, October 8

1:00 p.m.

Times Square (Broadway and 42nd)

Sponsored by: Palestinian Youth Movement, Party for Socialism and Liberation, New York for Palestine, The People’s Forum, American Muslims for Palestine, ANSWER Coalition, Al-Awda New York, Palestinian Assembly for Liberation Washington, D.C.

Sunday, October 8

1:00 p.m.

Lafayette Square

Sponsored by: Palestinian Youth Movement, Maryland2Palestine, ANSWER Coalition, Party for Socialism and Liberation San Francisco, California

Sunday, October 8

4:00 p.m.

Israeli Consulate

Endorsed by: ANSWER Coalition, SJP @ UC Davis, JVP Bay Area, Bears for Palestine @ UCB, SJP @ Sacramento State, QUIT!, PSL Bay Area, Al-Awda Bay Area, USPCN Philadelphia, PA

Sunday, October 8

12:00 p.m.

Rittenhouse Square Park

Sponsored by: Philly Palestine Coalition Los Angeles/Anaheim, CA

Sunday, October 8

12:00 p.m.

866 S Brookhurst St, Anaheim, CA

Sponsored by: ANSWER Coalition, Party for Socialism and Liberation, Palestinian Youth Movement, Al-Awda: The Palestine Right to Return Coalition Chicago, IL

Sunday, October 8

1:00 p.m.

Israeli Consulate (500 W Madison St)

Sponsored by: Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine, Students for Justice in Palestine Chicago, USPCN, AMP Chicago Atlanta, GA

Sunday, October 8

1:00 p.m.

Israeli Consulate (1100 Spring St. NW)

Sponsored by: Party for Socialism and Liberation – Atlanta Pittsburgh, PA

Sunday, October 8

2:00 p.m.

Israeli Consulate (1100 Spring St. NW)

Sponsored by: ANSWER Coalition, Pittsburgh Students for Change at Pitt Austin, TX

Sunday, October 8

3:00 p.m.

Texas State Capitol

Sponsored by: Party for Socialism and Liberation – Austin Minneapolis, MN

Monday, October 9

6:00 p.m.

Senator Klobuchar’s office @ 1200 S Washington Ave Minneapolis

Sponsored by: Anti-War Committee

In Canada on Saturday night, Palestinians showed their support for Hamas in a car caravan in Mississauga, Ontario. We should be grateful they were not driving car bombs like they do back home.