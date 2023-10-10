“C’mon, Let’s Get Him!” – Parents Attack Naked Man After He Reportedly Attempts to Molest Children Inside a Seattle-Area JCPenney Store (VIDEO)

Tukwila, Washington – This is one way to deal with arguably the worst scum in society.

The Daily Mail reported Tuesday that a group of Seattle parents attacked a naked man inside a JCPenney store for attempting to molest children.

A Seattle-area reporter confirmed the incident took place on October 1 at the JCPenney’s inside the Southcenter Mall in Tukwila, Washington. Tukwila is located roughly 10 miles south of Seattle.

A woman recording the incident says “he’s like, holding the kid” and claims the naked man is trying to sexually assault the two kids he has with him inside the store. She can then be heard asking why the police are not present.

As the woman is complaining about the lack of police presence, a group of men decide to take matters into their own hands. They start chasing after the naked man who briefly disappears behind a pole.

The naked man is next seen grabbing a pair of pants.

A man in a black hat then starts throwing haymakers as the deranged man as he desperately tries to fights him off. Two other people then grab the pervert and attempt to wrestle him to the ground after he pushes off the first pursuer.

Once the naked man is finally subdued, the man wearing the black hat starts pummeling the naked creep with multiple punches. A person in the background can be heard exclaiming “C’mon, let’s get him!

The clip finally ends with people saying, “Okay, enough.”

The Daily Mail reports it is unknown at the moment whether anyone has been charged with a crime at this point.

Tukwila is one of the most violent cities in America with a crime rate of 162 per one thousand residents. In fact, the Seattle suburb was named America’s most dangerous city back in 2016 according to King 5 News.