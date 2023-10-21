Climate Change Brat Greta Thunberg Tweets Support for Gaza With Anti-Semitic Symbol

Noted climate change brat Greta Thunberg recently tweeted a photo of herself with other activists, where she is holding a sign that says ‘stand with Gaza’ but even more troubling was the inclusion of an anti-Semitic symbol.

Sitting next to Greta in the photo is a light blue octopus, which is a historical anti-Semitic trope.

Thunberg claimed she didn’t know this and deleted the tweet, then adding another one without the octopus.

FOX News reports:

Greta Thunberg posts then deletes ‘free Palestine’ post after pushback: ‘I was completely unaware’

Climate activist Greta Thunberg posted then deleted a pro-Palestinian post on X following some backlash.

Early Friday morning, the 20-year-old Swedish activist posted a since-deleted photo of herself and three other activists with signs that read, “Free Palestine,” “Climate Justice Now,” “This Jew Stands With Palestine” and “Stand With Gaza.” The photo included a blue octopus that had a frowning face and was sitting on one of the activists’ legs.

“Today we strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected,” she wrote in the post. Moments later, Thunberg deleted it and shared a nearly identical photo — the same four people holding the same four signs — this time with the stuffed animal cut out of the photo.

“It has come to my knowledge that the stuffed animal shown in my earlier post can be interpreted as a symbol for antisemitism, which I was completely unaware of,” she wrote in an accompanying post. “The toy in the picture is a tool often used by autistic people as a way to communicate feelings.”

People grabbed the image before Greta deleted it.

Isn’t it interesting that Thunberg jumped onto this issue? It’s almost like this isn’t really all about climate change and more about her support for anything that’s popular with the radical left.

