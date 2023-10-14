Clemson University Students Protest After School Removes Feminine Hygiene Products From Campus Men’s Rooms

In the age of woke, some schools have started putting tampons in men’s rooms in case a trans man is using the bathroom and needs one.

At Clemson University, the College Republicans mocked the school for doing this and the school eventually removed the products.

Now students are protesting because everything is this stupid now.

FOX News reports:

Students march against university removing tampons from men’s bathrooms Students at Clemson University held a march this week to protest the removal of feminine hygiene products from men’s bathrooms on campus. “About 50 students marched across Clemson University on Wednesday to demand that menstrual products be returned to men’s bathrooms in Cooper Library and that the Clemson College Republicans be reprimanded for their role in the tampons’ removal,” The College Fix wrote on Friday. “Take Back Pride” holds an annual march, but the main student organizer of the event, Pan Tankersley declared, “Today, we are marching for the reinstatement of the menstrual products in the men’s restrooms in Cooper Library and throughout campus.” This follows the reported quiet removal of these dispensaries from men’s rooms after the Clemson College Republicans condemned their presence on social media. “If you weren’t aware already, Clemson University has tampon/pad dispensers in the MEN’S restrooms located in Cooper Library,” the conservative student organization tweeted in mid-September, adding, “We truly live in [clown] world.”

See the tweet below:

If you weren’t aware already, Clemson University has tampon/pad dispensers in the MEN’S restrooms located in Cooper Library. We truly live in world. pic.twitter.com/hjXk9ZQVRF — Clemson College Republicans (@ClemsonCRs) September 14, 2023

Here’s a video report:

Higher education needs a major overhaul.