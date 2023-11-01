Chicago Reportedly Looking to Export Illegal Immigrants to St. Louis, Missouri

The supposed ‘sanctuary city’ of Chicago is reportedly looking to export their illegal immigrant problem south to the city of St. Louis, Missouri.

Chicago residents have been protesting and complaining to their leaders for months about the flow of illegal border crossers into the city. Police departments are overflowing with illegals sleeping on the floors.

Shouldn’t Chicago have to deal with this problem on their own, rather than passing it along to other places?

Breitbart News reports:

Report: Chicago Looking to Export Illegal Border Crossers to St. Louis, Missouri Chicago has reportedly taken meetings with illegal alien advocates from St. Louis, Missouri, about a deal to ship thousands of border crossers from the Windy City to the Gateway City. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones (D) recently launched the city’s “Office of New Americans” with an eye toward helping illegals settle in the city on the Mississippi River, and now several advocacy groups in St. Louis are nudging Chicago officials to open up the spigot, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The nonprofit International Institute of St. Louis is one organization asking Chicago’s city hall to consider shipping illegals south to Missouri. “It could be the potential for a great relationship between both cities,” Karlos Ramirez, vice president of Latino outreach for the International Institute, told the Sun-Times. “If the [migrants] are going to be in a better place, St. Louis is going to be in a better place, and Chicago is going to be in a better place. I think everybody wins.” Ramirez added that unions and private funding could foot the bill to house illegals, provide them with cell phones, and help them find work in the St. Louis area.

This video of illegals sleeping in police stations is mind blowing. The situation is simply not sustainable.

PEOPLE I HAVE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING L IKE THIS IN MY LIFE. THIS IS THE CHICAGO POLICE PRECINCTS ARE HOUSING FOR ILLEGALS! OMG. WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO AMERICA?? PLEASE RETWEET THIS. MAYBE ENOUGH PEOPLE WILL FINALLY FKING GET WHATS GOING ON IN OUR COUNTRY pic.twitter.com/MZ2sEBFXq8 — Peggy Dodson (@PeggyDodson) September 23, 2023

Joe Biden did this to America. He deserves to be impeached for it.