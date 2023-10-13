Catholics in New York City Draw Thousands for Eucharistic Procession in ‘Mass for Israel’ (VIDEO)

by

Catholics in New York City drew a massive crowd for a Eucharistic procession that was part of a mass for Israel this week.

This is the opposite of what we have seen from the radical left in recent days, which has been holding rallies in support for the murderers of Hamas.

It just goes to show that there are good people everywhere in America, even in New York.

Church Pop reported:

Father Mike Schmitz Offers Mass for Israel in NYC Before Eucharistic Procession

On Tues., Oct. 10, thousands of Catholics gathered in New York City for Napa Institute’s Mass and Eucharistic procession at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral with renowned Catholic priest and speaker Father Mike Schmitz.

Father Mike celebrated Mass at 4:30 p.m. and later led Benediction and a Eucharistic procession through the streets of Manhattan.

Father Mike told participants he offered the Mass for peace in Israel after the Hamas attack, which took the lives of at least 1,200 people.

According to recent reports, the American death toll rose to 27. The Biden Administration announced they will work to evacuate U.S. citizens currently in Israel.

After mentioning Israel, Father Mike encouraged listeners to visit the country’s Via Dolorosa if ever given the chance.

Via Dolorosa is Latin for “Sorrowful Way.” It is the path Jesus took while carrying the cross on His way to Calvary.

“When He walked through the streets of Jerusalem carrying His cross, this was not Jesus in His glory. This was not Jesus in His power,” Father Mike said. “When God was in the process of saving the world, most people didn’t even know what was going on.”

“Many of them spat upon him and abused him as God was in the process of saving the world–as God was in the process of pouring himself out and love for us,” he said.

Watch below:

The world could use more of this right now.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

