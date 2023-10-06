Candace Owens Delivers Powerful Response to Woke Student After She Asks a Question About Crybaby Trans Pupils “Victimized” by Owens’ Presence at University of Albany (VIDEO)

Albany, New York – A woke student activist made a poor decision questioning Candace Owens.
As Newsweek reported, the conservative activist gave a speech at the University at Albany on Wednesday. She was taking part in Turning Point USA’s Live Free Tour.
As Gateway Pundit readers know, Turning Point USA is a nonprofit organization that promotes conservative politics at high school and college campuses.
During the question and answer portion of the program, one student asked: “What do you have to say to the trans students on this campus who feel actively victimized by your presence here?”
Owens then delivered what is being described as a powerful response: Life’s tough, get a helmet, man, I’m too pregnant for this.
WATCH:
Student: "What do you have to say to the trans students on this campus who feel actively victimized by your presence here?"@RealCandaceO: "Life's tough. Get a helmet, man." pic.twitter.com/kmQHkpCuLp
— Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 4, 2023
As the Blaze notes, she continued her roasting:
My goodness, somebody just give out free hugs. I can’t be your mommy.
The audience applauded Owens’ based answer. The kudos was also reciprocated online.
Owens continued scolding the leftist and the trans students on X (formerly Twitter) afterwards.
I am over 8 months pregnant with two toddlers at home. If you are a 20 year old adult who feels “actively victimized” by my standing on stage to speak about social and economic conservatism, it is because your parents failed you, entirely.
It is not my job to coddle adults. https://t.co/JePdQDjEdC
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 4, 2023