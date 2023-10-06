Candace Owens Delivers Powerful Response to Woke Student After She Asks a Question About Crybaby Trans Pupils “Victimized” by Owens’ Presence at University of Albany (VIDEO)

Albany, New York – A woke student activist made a poor decision questioning Candace Owens.

As Newsweek reported, the conservative activist gave a speech at the University at Albany on Wednesday. She was taking part in Turning Point USA’s Live Free Tour.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Turning Point USA is a nonprofit organization that promotes conservative politics at high school and college campuses.

During the question and answer portion of the program, one student asked: “What do you have to say to the trans students on this campus who feel actively victimized by your presence here?”

Owens then delivered what is being described as a powerful response: Life’s tough, get a helmet, man, I’m too pregnant for this.

Student: "What do you have to say to the trans students on this campus who feel actively victimized by your presence here?"@RealCandaceO: "Life's tough. Get a helmet, man." pic.twitter.com/kmQHkpCuLp — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 4, 2023

As the Blaze notes, she continued her roasting:

My goodness, somebody just give out free hugs. I can’t be your mommy.

The audience applauded Owens’ based answer. The kudos was also reciprocated online.

Owens continued scolding the leftist and the trans students on X (formerly Twitter) afterwards.