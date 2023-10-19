CALL TO ACTION: Nebraska Freedom Coalition Organizes Peaceful Assembly at RINO Don Bacon’s Office Today at 10 A.M. CDT – “We’ve Had Enough of the BS”

The Nebraska Freedom Coalition announced a peaceful assembly outside Congressman Don Bacon’s Omaha office today. Labeling him “DACA Don,” and slamming him as a RINO, the Coalition is rallying conservatives to protest against Bacon, especially for his recent decisions opposing Rep. Jim Jordan as the next Speaker of the House.

“See you there, Nebraska Patriots! Let’s show DACA Don what true grassroots activism looks like!” reads the latest message from the Coalition. Urging constituents from Nebraska’s Second District to assemble peacefully outside Congressman Bacon’s Omaha and Wahoo District Offices, the goal is: Encourage Don Bacon to VOTE YES on JIM JORDAN for Speaker of the House.

The assembly is set for today at 10 a.m. CDT. Attendees are encouraged to bring signs, maintain high energy levels, and invite as many friends as possible. The aim is to send a clear message to Congressman Bacon: listen to the will of your constituents and fellow Republicans from across the Second District.

Rally Alert Nebraska Patriots, it’s time to make our voices heard loud and clear! Join us tomorrow morning at DACA @donjbacon‘s Omaha office. We’ve had enough of the BS, especially his recent decisions in opposition to Rep. Jordan as the next Speaker of the House. See you… pic.twitter.com/ILTlYR94D0 — Nebraska Freedom Coalition (@NebraskaFreedom) October 18, 2023

Don Bacon is one of the RINOs who voted against Jim Jordan during the first and second votes.

Earlier this week, Bacon said, “I’m not budging. I’m a five-time commander and deployed to Middle-East four times. I’ll do what is best for country.”

I’m not budging. I’m a five-time commander and deployed to Middle-East four times. I’ll do what is best for country. — Don Bacon ✈️ ️ (@DonJBacon) October 17, 2023

Earlier this week, a lobbying firm with ties to RINO Mitch McConnell organized a phone call Monday night at 8 ET with GOP Rep. Don Bacon.

The email read, “Tonight at 8:00 PM EST, we will have a call with Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), a Republican member who is leading the fight against Jordan. Donald Trump is threatening any member who plans to vote against Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for Speaker of the House.”

LEAKED: Email from lobbying firm with ties to Mitch McConnell organizing phone call tngt at 8 PM EST w/GOP Rep. Don Bacon Bacon is 1 of 8 remaining “No” votes on Jim Jordan If this gets 1k RTs, I’ll disclose the lobbying firm organizing against President Trump & Jim Jordan https://t.co/mlK9upxzP9 pic.twitter.com/G2NsXLxUpv — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 16, 2023

DC Draino also reported that Don Bacon caught serving as an advisor to a nonprofit with ties to a CCP-linked think tank.

“Humpty Dumpty Institute touts partnership with Beijing think tank that employs 12+ members of CCP & People’s Liberation Army Bacon is an advisor to HDI When HDI’s ties to CCP were exposed, GOP Reps Andy Harris and Gus Bilirakis resigned from Advisory board Don Bacon did *not* resign saying he was “satisfied” with HDI’s explanation,” Draino wrote.