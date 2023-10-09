British Family With Newborn Baby Huddled In Safe Room For 9 Hours As Hamas Destroyed Their Home

A UK family living in Israel desperately hid inside a safe room with their newborn baby for 9 hours on Saturday while the terrorist group Hamas torched their home and leveled their village. The family’s home was located near the Gaza Strip.

Aimee and Uriel Labban are dual citizens of the UK and Israel just living a normal life with their newborn son Kai, when they were attacked suddenly. They immediately went to the safe room as the terrorists were approaching the home. Hamas came into the home and killed their dog, and burned their home and car.

The smoke was so bad that the parents had to lift their baby up to the window so he could breathe fresh air.

A British family living in Israel hid with their 10-day-old baby inside a safe room for nine hours while Hamas burnt down their home and destroyed their village near the Gaza Strip, according to a report. Aimee and Uriel Labban, UK-Israeli citizens, were living a normal life while raising their newborn son Kai in Nirim when their entire reality was upended by violence on Saturday morning. Along with various attacks across the Gaza Strip, the Labban’s hometown was raided by Hamas terrorists, who killed the family’s dog and torched their home and car, The Telegraph reported. “They ran straight to the safe room. They can literally hear the terrorists,” relative Russell Langer told the UK outlet. ” [The] room has been filled with smoke, so they basically lifted the baby up to the window to get fresh air.”

The family, with their grandmother, had to wait out the terrorists before being rescued by Israeli Defense Forces since it was too dangerous to risk leaving. They were eventually taken to a shelter.

The violence has also affected Westerners. There are confirmed cases of Americans that have been killed and taken hostage.

Biden’s incompetent Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday was a stuttering mess during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” after host Kristen Welker asked him about the intelligence failures that led to the surprise Hamas attack against Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war against Hamas after the militant group fired over 5,000 rockets at Israel on Saturday.

Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, catching the country off-guard during a major Jewish holiday. The attack involved thousands of rockets and dozens of fighters infiltrating Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip.