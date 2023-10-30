BREAKING: Potential Mass Shooting Averted at Colorado’s Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park as Heavily Armed Man Wearing Tactical Clothing and IED Explosive Devices Commits Suicide, Authorities Say

The Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado came perilously close to becoming the site of a calamitous act of violence this past weekend.

A 22-year-old man, heavily armed and carrying a cache of explosives, was found dead at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Saturday morning before the park opened to the public, ABC reported.

“This morning shortly after 9:00 AM, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park for a death investigation. Several First Responders arrived on scene and the investigation ensued. The Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park has been closed to the public in order to preserve evidence and in the best interest of public safety. The public is reminded to stay clear of this area to allow for the necessary road traffic of the first responders and allow them to do their job,” the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Saturday.

According to authorities, this incident could have led to a large-scale tragedy had the man carried out what appeared to be a planned attack.

The man was discovered in the women’s restroom of the mountaintop park, located above the Colorado River in western Colorado. Authorities reported he was dressed in tactical clothing and body armor. His arsenal included an AR-style rifle, a handgun, multiple loaded magazines for each weapon, and explosives.

Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario said that a message was written on a wall of the restroom where the man was found, stating, “I am not a killer, I just want to get into the caves.” However, Vallario could not confirm if the message was left by the suspect.

Multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were also found in his vehicle, according to police. A thorough search of the park for additional explosives yielded no further discoveries.

The police were investigating the man’s death as a possible suicide.

“While this investigation is still ongoing and very active it is important to realize that given the amount of weaponry, ammunition, and explosive devices found, the suspect could have implemented an attack of devastating proportions upon our community and first responders,” said Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Walt Stowe.

On the morning of October 28, 2023, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased male at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. The deceased had been located prior to the park opening to the public and was not related to any of the rides or exhibits at the park. Based upon a preliminary investigation it appeared that the suspect illegally entered the park after hours, when no employees or patrons were present. The investigation, which spanned the days of October 28 and 29*, involved a 22-year-old male from the Carbondale area. He was dressed in black colored tactical clothing, bearing patches and emblems that gave the appearance of being associated with law enforcement. The suspect had been heavily armed with a semiautomatic rifle and semi-automatic handgun and multiple, loaded magazines for both weapons. He was wearing body armor and what appeared to be a ballistic helmet. Additionally multiple improvised explosive devices, (IEDs), were discovered with the suspect and in a vehicle associated with the suspect. At the request of the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, the Grand Junction Bomb Squad responded to the scene and with their expertise were able to render the devices safe. The Glenwood Adventure Caverns property was then swept by members of the bomb squad as well as operators from the Garfield County All Hazard Response Team (AHRT) to ensure no other IED’s had been planted around the park or rides. Our investigation has so far indicated that nobody in the public was at risk; it would appear that the suspect’s actions were limited to the property of the Glenwood Caverns. The initial two days of the investigation have been carried out in a slow, methodical manner in order to search the property, as well as the suspect’s residence to ensure the safety of the public and to begin to determine the extent of his criminal activity. The safety of the public, bomb disposal personnel, law enforcement and other first responders was the priority as well as making sure the Caverns were safe to reopen. While this investigation is still ongoing and very active it is important to realize that given the amount of weaponry, ammunition, and explosive devices found, the suspect could have implemented an attack of devastating proportions upon our community and first responders. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank the employees and mantenance staft of the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park for their patience and ongoing assistance with this investigation. We would also like to extend out thanks to the Grand Junction Bomb Squad, Garheld County All Hazard Response Team, the Carbondale Police Department, the Garfield County Coroner, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their assistance in this ongoing investigation. At this time, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office will be releasing no further information as it relates to this investigation. The Garfield County Coroner will release any identifying information of the suspect in accordance with their policies and procedures.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.