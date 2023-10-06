BREAKING: New York Appellate Judge Smacks Down Far-Left Judge Engoron, Pauses Dissolving Trump Org.

A New York Appellate Judge on Friday smacked down far-left Judge Arthur Engoron and paused his order to dissolve Trump Org.

Last week Judge Engoron issued an order to rescind Trump’s business licenses as punishment in Letitia James civil lawsuit. Engoron effectively ordered the dissolution of Trump Org.

“Engoron ordered that some of Trump’s business licenses be rescinded as punishment, making it difficult or impossible for them to do business in New York, and said he would continue to have an independent monitor oversee Trump Organization operations.” – AP reported last week.

“If not successfully appealed, the order would strip Trump of his authority to make strategic and financial decisions over some of his key properties in the state.” – AP reported.

Last week Trump said his civil rights were violated after Engoron issued the order: “My Civil rights have been violated, and some Appellate Court, whether federal or state, must reverse this horrible, un-American decision,” Trump said on Truth Social last week.

The Appellate Division stayed Engoron’s order on Friday.

Judge Peter Moulton Friday afternoon halted Engoron’s order to dissolve the Trump Org. after day 5 of Letitia James’ Stalinist show trial.

The Judge however declined to pause the fraud trial.

ABC News reported:

A New York appellate judge declined to pause Donald Trump’s ongoing civil fraud trial, after attorneys for Trump sought a stay of the trial while they appeal Judge Arthur Engoron’s summary judgment ruling last week that decided the core of the case. Judge Peter Moulton issued the ruling minutes after hearing oral arguments from both sides. While he did not pause the trial, he did stop the immediate cancelation of Trump’s business certificates that Engoron had ordered last week. “This is everything owned or controlled by the defendant. Once you dissolve you dissolve,” defense attorney Christopher Kise argued in an afternoon hearing convened at the Appellate Division’s First Department. “It’s chaos. It’s chaos right now.”

Eric Trump responded to the New York Appellate Court’s decision to pause the dissolution of Trump Org.

“We thank the Appellate Division for staying the NY Attorney General’s and Judge Engoron’s overzealous attempt to cancel our New York business certificates. Judge Engoron’s order erroneously sought to adjudicate the rights of non-party business entities that employ nearly 1,000 hard-working New Yorkers, have never been accused of any wrongdoing and, were never given their day in court – in clear violation of their fundamental Constitutional rights and Due Process. We will continue to vigorously defend our company and our incredible employees from this politically-motivated persecution,” Eric Trump said.