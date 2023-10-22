BREAKING: Hamas Announces They Will Release Two More Female Hostages – “Nurit” and “Yocheved”

by

Hamas released a statement on Saturday that they are willing to release two more hostages.

The terrorist organization also said they tried to release the two hostages earlier but Israel would not take them(?) Israeli officials say this is a lie.

The two women are:
** Nurit Yitzhak
** Yocheved Lifshitz

Here is one photo of Yocheved Lifshitz from after the attacks.

The Israeli Army announced this Sunday that there are now 212 hostages confirmed to be in the hands of Hamas.

Via Hamas Online on Telegram.

Statement for Abu Ubaida, spokesman of Al-Qassam Brigades:

We informed our Qatari brothers yesterday evening that we would release the two captives:-

Nurit Yitzhak
ID No: 001145416

Yocheved Lifshitz
ID No: 005236955

We were planning to release both of them due to compelling humanitarian reasons and we asked nothing in return,

However, the Israeli occupation government refused to receive them both.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.