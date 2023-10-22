BREAKING: Hamas Announces They Will Release Two More Female Hostages – “Nurit” and “Yocheved”

Hamas released a statement on Saturday that they are willing to release two more hostages.

The terrorist organization also said they tried to release the two hostages earlier but Israel would not take them(?) Israeli officials say this is a lie.

The two women are:

** Nurit Yitzhak

** Yocheved Lifshitz

Here is one photo of Yocheved Lifshitz from after the attacks.

Oded and Yocheved Lifshitz, from Kibbut Nahal Oz spent years driving Palestinians from Gaza into Israel to recieve life saving medical treatment. They are now pleading for their own lives in Gaza after being abducted by Hamas Terrorists on Oct 7th. Hamas = ISIS#BringThemHome pic.twitter.com/4Uh8rkRJCH — David Saranga (@DavidSaranga) October 18, 2023

The Israeli Army announced this Sunday that there are now 212 hostages confirmed to be in the hands of Hamas.

Via Hamas Online on Telegram.

Statement for Abu Ubaida, spokesman of Al-Qassam Brigades: We informed our Qatari brothers yesterday evening that we would release the two captives:- Nurit Yitzhak

ID No: 001145416 Yocheved Lifshitz

ID No: 005236955 We were planning to release both of them due to compelling humanitarian reasons and we asked nothing in return, However, the Israeli occupation government refused to receive them both.