CNN’s Kate Bolduan dropped a bombshell announcement on Friday, revealing that CNN would be closing its CNN Center headquarters in Atlanta. The decision comes in the wake of declining viewership and increasing financial pressures.

“Before we go today, we are marking an important moment today in CNN’s history. Today’s show will be the final broadcast from the CNN Center in Atlanta,” said Bolduan.

While the broadcaster had already moved its weekday anchors to New York or Washington, D.C., the CNN Center in Atlanta still housed significant operations, including digital and CNN International.

“We anchor the show out of New York, but the control rooms of this show and much of our editorial staff has always been in Atlanta at that iconic building at the CNN Center, also known as CNN’s World News Headquarters,” said Bolduan.

“Starting Monday, our team there will move to a new home just a couple of miles away. But it’s actually the new home is actually the place where CNN founder Ted Turner started the network back in 1980.”

END OF AN ERA: CNN’s @KateBolduan reveals @NewsCentralCNN will be the final show produced from the CNN Center in Atlanta as staff will be moving to a new building. Almost none of CNN’s shows are actually anchored/hosted there anymore, but large parts of the staff have stayed. pic.twitter.com/MT0BJajdGb — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 27, 2023

The mainstream media environment has transformed dramatically over the past several years, with outlets becoming more polarized and less committed to objective journalism. CNN, once a beacon of straight news, has increasingly become a platform for left-leaning opinion and propaganda.

The closure was first announced earlier this year.

