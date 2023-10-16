BREAKING: Border Patrol Reports Recent Apprehensions of ‘Special Interest’ Iranians at Open US Southern Border – Raises Red Flags of Significant Terror Threat

US Customs and Border Patrol reported that four Iranians were apprehended at the open US southern border in the last month.

The Iranians were considered “special interest aliens.”

Via FOX News reporter Griff Jenkins:

**BREAKING ** CBP sources confirm to FOX News at least 2 known instances of Iranians apprehended at the border hitting the TSDB (terrorist screening data base) “raising red flags that they could pose a significant security threat” in first two weeks of FY24 (Oct 1-14) @FoxNews — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) October 16, 2023

More from Griff: “A single male from Iran was apprehended at the border on Sunday. Three other men from Egypt and Lebanon were captured at the border last week.”

BREAKING: CBP sources confirm a single adult male from Iran apprehended in the early morning hours in Eagle Pass TX Sunday. This after 2 single adult males from Lebanon and 1 Egyptian male were apprehended on Thurs – all SIAs (Special Interest Aliens) to undergo vetting @FoxNews — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) October 15, 2023

More from Griff.



How are border patrol agents able to capture any terrorists when the border under Joe Biden is wide open?

**NEW VIDEO**

FOX News sources capture a FerroMex train bursting with migrants out of Zacatecas heading to our southern border right now… cheering and clearly not heeding the message: “do not come”@FoxNews pic.twitter.com/YflMwXrWqu — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) September 17, 2023

There are 1.5 million illegal alien ‘got-aways’ who have entered into the US during Joe Biden’s watch who were not apprehended at the border and did not want to be apprehended at the border.